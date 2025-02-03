British legend Michael Bisping gets brutally roasted online by son Callum, UFC fighters and fans react: "Mine said the same thing 30 years ago"

UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping recently posted on X to address his 22-hour journey back to Sydney after attending UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia. His son, Callum Bisping, humorously responded to the post, sparking reactions from fans and fellow fighters.

Bisping was in Saudi Arabia for the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event, where notable bouts included Nassourdine Imavov's knockout victory over Israel Adesanya and Michael Page's unanimous decision win against Shara Magomedov.

On his way back to Sydney, Bisping took to X, stating:

"Sitting in the Saudi Arabia airport. Only a 22 hour journey to Sydney :)"

Callum quipped in response:

"You told us you went to get milk wtf."

This jest led to many sharing their reactions in the post’s comment section, with UFC fighters Terrance McKinney and Muhammad Mokaev also joining the conversation and adding to the lighthearted banter.

McKinney commented:

"Mine said the same thing 30 years ago I still ain’t seen him smh."

Fans found the exchange entertaining, with many sharing humorous takes and expressing appreciation for the playful interaction.

Check out some more reactions below:

Fans react to Callum Bisping's reaction to Michael Binspin's post [Screenshot courtesy: @bodhisattvant, @steves_simpson, and @Jacobkckingpin on X]

More fans joined in and populated the comment section of Callum's reaction on Michael Bisping's post[Screenshot Courtesy: @Dan2044013, @adonis_madara, and @JayDoherty43 on X]

Michael Bisping delivers verdict on Israel Adesanya's career trajectory

After Israel Adesanya's recent defeat against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia, Michael Bisping shared his take on the fighter's career.

Adesanya and Imavov squared off in the headliner of the Fight Night event, which took place on Feb. 1st at the anb Arena in Riyadh. Despite getting off to a good start, Adesanya suffered his third loss in a row after being knocked out by Imavov's strong right hand in the second round.

‘The Count’ spoke highly of Adesanya's legacy during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight event, praising his distinctive approach and standout performances. He remarked:

“The man is unique. Yes, we’ve seen great kickboxers and we’ll see more great kickboxers but the people that have the flare, the charisma, did they put on the show that Israel Adesanya does? From the walkouts to the post fight speeches that we saw when he beat Alex Pereira, and that gives you chills. I will never forget that.”

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (4:15):

The Hall of Famer also noted in his remarks that Adesanya's quest to recapture the middleweight crown may have come to an end due to the combination of recent defeats and the physical strain of a lengthy career.

He pointed out that elite-level training, particularly during intense camps, is more taxing on an athlete's body than actual fights, suggesting that this contributes to a fighter's decline.

“The biggest takeaway is that it’s over. Israel Adesanya’s reign as champion, I don’t think will come again.”

