  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Chael Sonnen shares 'good and bad' news following Israel Adesanya’s second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov: "He’s 3 wins from a title shot"

Chael Sonnen shares 'good and bad' news following Israel Adesanya’s second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov: "He’s 3 wins from a title shot"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Feb 02, 2025 21:17 GMT
Chael Sonnen presents one positive and one negative point after isarel Adesanya
Chael Sonnen presents one positive and one negative point after Israel Adesanya's loss. [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Chael Sonnen recently pointed out how Israel Adesanya's loss against Nassourdine Imavov was a "bad" affair for his career. However, Sonnen also highlighted a positive hypothesis that could materialize even after Adesanya's loss.

Adesanya failed to revamp his winning run in the UFC in his last encounter. 'The Last Stylebender' endured his third consecutive defeat after losing to Imavov at the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner. Both of Adesanya's last two fights also ended in devastating defeats.

Adesanya tasted victory for the last time at UFC 287 when he defeated his archrival, Alex Pereira, and reclaimed the UFC middleweight gold. However, his downfall started from the immediate next fight at UFC 293, where he lost the UFC middleweight gold after tasting defeat against Sean Strickland.

also-read-trending Trending

Two more consecutive losses against Dricus Du Plessis and Imavov in his following fights have mounted his losing streak to three.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sonnen recently labeled Adesanya's loss as "bad news" for his career and fans. But 'The Bad Guy' also mentioned that it would take Adesanya "3 wins" to get back to his previous position, in another title fight. Sonnen's X update read:

"The bad news is he [Adesanya] lost. The good news is that he is still 3 wins away from a Championship fight."

Israel Adesanya justified his disappointment after Marc Goddard's stoppage of the fight

Israel Adesanya may have been knocked down and finished by Nassourdine Imavov at the UFC Saudi Arabia main event. But he wasn't happy about the time at which Marc Goddard intervened to stop the fight, which resulted in his loss. Adesanya's frustration inside the octagon showcased that he wanted to have some more time to recover from Imavov's attack.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' gave out a contradicting set of reactions regarding Goddard's stoppage after rewatching the footage of his fight. Apart from appreciating Imavov's speed, Adesanya initially called the stoppage a "fair" one. But he flipped his opinion to say that he was still 'alive' in the final seconds of his reaction video. Adesanya said:

"Aah... The speed [of Imavov]. Bro, the speed. F*ck the speed, [that's] so good... Oh [during the knockdown]... Fair play, fair play [during the stoppage]... [But] I was still alive."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी