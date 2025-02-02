Chael Sonnen shares 'good and bad' news following Israel Adesanya’s second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov: "He’s 3 wins from a title shot"

Chael Sonnen recently pointed out how Israel Adesanya's loss against Nassourdine Imavov was a "bad" affair for his career. However, Sonnen also highlighted a positive hypothesis that could materialize even after Adesanya's loss.

Adesanya failed to revamp his winning run in the UFC in his last encounter. 'The Last Stylebender' endured his third consecutive defeat after losing to Imavov at the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner. Both of Adesanya's last two fights also ended in devastating defeats.

Adesanya tasted victory for the last time at UFC 287 when he defeated his archrival, Alex Pereira, and reclaimed the UFC middleweight gold. However, his downfall started from the immediate next fight at UFC 293, where he lost the UFC middleweight gold after tasting defeat against Sean Strickland.

Two more consecutive losses against Dricus Du Plessis and Imavov in his following fights have mounted his losing streak to three.

Sonnen recently labeled Adesanya's loss as "bad news" for his career and fans. But 'The Bad Guy' also mentioned that it would take Adesanya "3 wins" to get back to his previous position, in another title fight. Sonnen's X update read:

"The bad news is he [Adesanya] lost. The good news is that he is still 3 wins away from a Championship fight."

Israel Adesanya justified his disappointment after Marc Goddard's stoppage of the fight

Israel Adesanya may have been knocked down and finished by Nassourdine Imavov at the UFC Saudi Arabia main event. But he wasn't happy about the time at which Marc Goddard intervened to stop the fight, which resulted in his loss. Adesanya's frustration inside the octagon showcased that he wanted to have some more time to recover from Imavov's attack.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' gave out a contradicting set of reactions regarding Goddard's stoppage after rewatching the footage of his fight. Apart from appreciating Imavov's speed, Adesanya initially called the stoppage a "fair" one. But he flipped his opinion to say that he was still 'alive' in the final seconds of his reaction video. Adesanya said:

"Aah... The speed [of Imavov]. Bro, the speed. F*ck the speed, [that's] so good... Oh [during the knockdown]... Fair play, fair play [during the stoppage]... [But] I was still alive."

