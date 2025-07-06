British MMA legend predicts Jon Jones and Conor McGregor to fight on UFC White House card

As United States President Donald Trump recently announced his intention to host a UFC fight on the White House grounds as part of the America250 celebration in 2026, the MMA world is buzzing with speculation about potential mega fights that could take place at the event.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping suggested Jon Jones and Conor McGregor should be part of the iconic card.

Bisping argued that if heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wins his next fight, potentially against Ciryl Gane, in lacklustre fashion, it might prompt Jones to come out of retirement and face the Brit:

"That's going to have Jon Jones thinking, 'Wait a minute... I can beat this guy.' If there is one fight, there's one location, that Jon Jones would come out of retirement for... That would be the main event at the White House. Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, England vs. USA, all over again."

McGregor immediately showed interest in competing at the White House. His willingness and star power make him Bisping's preferred option for the co-main event:

"Co-main event, McGregor already has his hand up... You know what he said - 'This is the perfect place to settle the score.' This fight is obviously three or four years in the making. Of course, they recorded The Ultimate Fighter... But if there is a spot, if there is a place, it's the White House... And of course, taking on Michael Chandler, who was just destroyed by Paddy Pimblett... If Conor comes back... I think he would probably beat Michael Chandler."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (3:39):

Jon Jones and Conor McGregor's recent MMA history

Since capturing the interim UFC heavyweight title in November 2023, Tom Aspinall had pursued a title unification bout against champion Jon Jones. However. Jones constantly shifted his stance on the bout.

At times, he demanded substantial financial compensation. On other occasions, he outright refused to face Aspinall, citing the Brit's relatively short list of achievements. Ultimately, Jones retired from professional MMA in June, leading to Aspinall being promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion.

As for Conor McGregor, his fight against Michael Chandler was expected to take place after they served as rival coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 in early 2023. However, McGregor's issues with USADA and his commitment to his acting debut in the movie 'Road House' continued to delay the fight until mid-2024.

The pair were expected to face each other at UFC 303 in June 2024, but McGregor was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury, and the fight was never rescheduled. Chandler ultimately returned to competition against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, losing by a third-round TKO.

