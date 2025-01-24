British UFC legend predicts timeline for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, picks highly sought after lightweight clash as co-main event

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is still without an official date despite UFC CEO Dana White's assurances that the bout will take place. However, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that the heavyweight clash could take place during International Fight Week, which is usually in either June or July.

However, Bisping wasn't content with merely offering a possible date for the highly anticipated Jones vs. Aspinall matchup. He further played matchmaker by proposing a main event between two of the UFC's most beloved action fighters, with a title on the line.

"I sign off on all of this. I love Charles Oliveira, I love the fact that he wants to be active and I love Max Holloway, I think he's an absolute legend of the sport. This rematch, International Fight Week, put it as the co-main event for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. That's the fight that's gotta go down this year. I'm saying International Fight Week, co-main event Charles 'do Bronx' taking on Max Holloway for the BMF belt."

Trending

Check out Michael Bisping assembling a Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall card (5:54):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It would certainly make for must-see action. Jones vs. Aspinall is perhaps the most anticipated bout of 2025, with the MMA fandom eager to determine whether Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, can dethrone Jones as the heavyweight king.

The pair's rivalry has only heightened following Aspinall's success and Jones' dismissal of him, which many have perceived as ducking. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway may very well be in the works given their mutual interest in facing each other.

Jon Jones will face Tom Aspinall if his demands are met

After dominating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to record his first successful heavyweight title defense, Jon Jones punctuated the post-fight press conference by revealing that he will only fight Tom Aspinall if the UFC pays him handsomely. While he didn't outline a specific purse, he said the following:

"At the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated, I want to say, I want that 'f*** you money,' honestly. And that's just what it is."

Check out Jon Jones outlining his terms for fighting Tom Aspinall (1:35:00):

UFC CEO Dana White was quick to express his willingness to compensate 'Bones' for the Aspinall bout. This ultimately sparked rumors that Jones was demanding $30 million for the fight, which turned out to be false.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.