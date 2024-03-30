“Bro almost broke his neck” - Fans stunned as training video of Merab Dvalishvili getting slammed on his head goes viral on social media

Merab Dvalishvili is doing okay after being slammed on his head in a recent viral video.

'The Machine' has quickly become one of the more beloved bantamweight fighters in the UFC. Dvalishvili has gone viral several times in the last few months for his funny skits that he's uploaded to social media. However, now he's gone viral for a much different video.

Earlier this week, a video emerged of Dvalishvili in training. In the video, the UFC bantamweight contender is seen grappling and chasing his partner across the gym. The two then get into a scramble, that ends with the Georgian fighter being slammed right on his head and neck.

Check out the video below:

Luckily, Dvalishvili seemed fine despite being dropped right on his head. He got up almost immediately and seemed to joke about the slam. With that sort of recoverability, it's no surprise that he's one of the best 135-pound fighters alive.

On X, fans reacted to the video of Dvalishvili being slammed. Some stated that the bantamweight did perfectly, to avoid landing hard on the mat. Others were still concerned with the slam, with one writing:

"Bro almost broke his neck"

Check out the full fan response below:

Who will Merab Dvalishvili fight next?

Merab Dvalishvili is expected to face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley later this year.

That slam seen in the training video is largely what 'The Machine' does in the cage to others. Dvalishvili last competed at UFC 298 last month, against former two-weight champion Henry Cejudo.

The bout was expected to crown the next bantamweight title challenger, and it wasn't even close. Dvalishvili largely dominated 'Triple C', even rag-dolling him in the third and final round. After 15 minutes of action, the Georgian earned a unanimous decision victory.

Following the victory, Dvalishvili called to face 'Sugar' for the bantamweight title. O'Malley first had other plans, calling out Ilia Topuria for a fight in Spain. However, the champion has since reversed course and stated that he will face Dvalishvili next.

As of now, the bantamweight title bout doesn't have a date, or event that it's been linked to. But fear not, Dvalisvhili is already making videos poking fun at the bantamweight champion to promote their bout later this year.