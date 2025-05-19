"Bro almost finished his opponents" - Fans loving the artistry and ferocity Superbon unleashed in ONE Championship

ONE Championship fans recognize reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon as a bona fide legend of the promotion, owing to his many world-class performances over the last five years.
In honor of his achievements, the world's largest martial arts promotion posted a highlight reel of the Thai great's most memorable moments on Instagram.
Check out the entire post below:
Fans trooped to the comments section to acknowledge his greatness, writing:
"Bro almost finished his opponents."
"Best headkicks in the game 🔥"
"Love this fighter 🔥"
"Superbon's headkicks supremacy 🙇♀️🙇♀️"
"Bro really the masterpiece 🔥"
"Literally so perfect 🔥❤️"
Of Superbon's six-win ONE resume that features three knockouts, his most iconic victory happened in October 2021 against Italian kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan over the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.
Entering ONE: First Strike, 'The Doctor' was heavily favored to win after recording a six-match winning streak and claiming the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix championship in October 2019.
However, the 34-year-old shocked the world when he handed Petrosyan only the second knockout of his career courtesy of a picture-perfect head kick 20 seconds into the second round.
Superbon speaks on ONE's contributions to Muay Thai and kickboxing athletes' careers
Superbon has long hoped that he and his peers in the Muay Thai and kickboxing scene will have their time in the limelight on the global stage. For this, he is immensely grateful to ONE Championship for giving them such an opportunity.
He said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:
"Different fighters are getting bigger because of social media, because of the fans. We have more fans around the world because of ONE Championship. We get more fans around the world. So we're getting bigger."