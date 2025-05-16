“We’re getting bigger” - Superbon says ONE Championship gave kickboxers and Muay Thai artists a new level of superstardom

Superbon believes ONE Championship pushed Muay Thai and kickboxing to a higher consciousness in the public zeitgeist.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said kickboxers and Muay Thai artists are now enjoying a level of fame previously unseen in the earlier decades.

Superbon said ONE Championship gave them the platform to build their brands higher than ever before.

"Different fighters are getting bigger because of social media, because of the fans. We have more fans around the world because of ONE Championship. We get more fans around the world. So we're getting bigger," he said.

ONE Championship never let up in its pursuit to build the two striking disciplines into global spectacles, and Superbon was there during the early parts of the revolution.

Superbon debuted in the promotion in July 2020 and was already a global icon by his second match.

The Thai megastar did the unthinkable when he knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, arguably the greatest kickboxer in history, to capture the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Superbon has since recorded six wins in the promotion, including multiple victories for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

The 34-year-old also carried his influence into coaching after he founded the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

The reigning featherweight kickboxing king serves as one of the chief trainers in his super gym, guiding several rising stars to come up through the ranks at the ONE Friday Fights circuit.

Superbon says he already has an idea on how to stop Masaaki Noiri

Superbon believes he's already got Masaaki Noiri all figured out.

Although he's busy serving as a coach at his super gym, Superbon has an inevitable world title unification match against ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said one area he won't engage Noiri in is to stand and bang with the Japanese superstar in boxing exchanges.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"How do I fight Noiri? [There are] Many ways to fight Noiri. I think with Noiri, I can not fight with boxing. I'm not going to fight boxing with him, because I think he's going to be better at boxing than me."

