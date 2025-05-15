Superbon would love to see Rodtang vs. Nong-O for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai belt: “I think it’s fun”

Superbon believes Nong-O Hama should be next in line for a shot at the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title. With Superbon in his corner, the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion avenged his previous loss to third-ranked flyweight contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month.

If Nong-O gets another shot at gold, Superbon thinks it's only fitting that he'd share the ring with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said in his ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interview:

"If it's Rodtang, I think it's fun. Fighting with Rodtang, you have to do your homework to defend against his punches. Rodtang's punches are scary."

Rodtang had to relinquish his 26 pounds of gold last year after missing weight against Jacob Smith. 'The Iron Man', coming off a massive one-round knockout win over Takeru Segawa, is still ranked number one in the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division.

Meanwhile, Superbon practically treats Nong-O like a brother, while also having a close personal relationship with Rodtang.

This potential Thai-on-Thai clash will pit two notorious savages in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' and will no doubt be one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

Watch the full interview:

Nong-O ready to put affinity for Rodtang aside in potential showdown

Nong-O Hama has a cordial relationship with his compatriot and fellow ONE superstar Rodtang. The pair even plays football together in their downtime.

However, at the end of the day, the 38-year-old icon says he's a consummate professional. The spirit of completion will trump personal relationships, especially if there's 26 pounds of gold on the line. Nong-O told the South China Morning Post:

"Well, I don't think it would be a problem. We all know that we go out, play football together, but when it comes to the ring, we are all professionals, and we will do our job. So I don't think there would be any challenges."

