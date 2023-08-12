“Bro came up like Bane” - Terence Crawford’s mom reveals putting a $10 bounty on his head to toughen him up, fans react

Fans had mixed reactions after hearing Terence Crawford’s mom would pay kids to fight her son at a young age.

On July 29, Crawford was matched up against arguably his toughest opponent thus far, Errol Spence Jr, for the undisputed world champion status at 147 pounds. After nine rounds of action, ‘Bud’ extended his legacy by earning a TKO win, pushing his professional boxing record to 40-0.

Crawford’s latest win solidified him as one of the greatest welterweight boxers of all time. Before fame and fortune, ‘Bud’ was bred to be a champion, with his mother utilizing some questionable parenting techniques.

During an interview that went viral on social media, Crawford’s mom shocked some fans by saying this:

“I told him he wasn’t gonna be sh*t. He beat up everybody in the neighborhood. I paid the kids. I said if y’all can whoop bud, I give y’all $10 a piece. Couldn’t none of them whoop em. A lot of takers, kids in the neighborhood, couldn’t nobody whoop em. He told me, ‘Mama, I told you I’m the best.’”

The video circulated on Instagram, and the comment section was filled with various responses. A handful of people made jokes about Crawford’s mom’s decisions: “Bro came up like bane,” “Bros mom was his biggest hater,” and “Bro mom actually sounds like a terrible person 🗿.”

Other people believe fighting at a young age led Terence Crawford to become a world champion: “She played smart she knows what she’s doing💪🤣 and look at him now champion she gave the drive to gain perfection,” and "She don't get the credit. Budgets it for his mentality and hard work.”

Terence Crawford claims he would dominate Jaron Ennis in leaked text message

Terence Crawford's win against Errol Spence Jr was one of the best performances of his career. Although he is 35 years old, ‘Bud’ doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Boxing fans and analysts have already begun debating who should be next for Crawford, with undefeated rising superstar Jaron Ennis being a possible candidate.

Earlier this month, Terence Crawford’s text message conversation with famous podcaster Wallo was leaked. ‘Bud’ had this to say when asked about potentially fighting Ennis:

“Y’all trying to see another dead body”

Ennis is a 26-year-old undefeated welterweight with a professional boxing record of 31-0, including 26 wins by KO/TKO. The Philadelphia native is widely considered to be the next superstar in boxing. He last fought on July 8, defeating Roiman Villa with a tenth-round knockout.

Crawford's leaked text messages provided by @MichaelBensonn on Twitter