"Bro can’t accept the real ppv numbers" - Fans slam Jake Paul for quoting wrong information in Twitter dig at KSI

Jake Paul recently took to X to take another jab at KSI following the latter's decision loss to Tommy Fury on October 14.

'The Problem Child' reacted to a video, where Tommy Fury mentioned that Paul would knockout KSI if the two fought. Paul wrote:

"Hahahaha. KSI is going to appeal this interview. 700K buys globally they did. Great number. Less than Tommy and I but still a great outcome thanks to Logan being on the card."

Check out Paul's tweet here:

Fans immediately took the opportunity to react. Previously, it was reported that the Fury-KSI card made a staggering 1.3 million buys. While a lot of that can be credited to Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, the figure is still much higher than the '700k' Paul was asserting. One user @UTDkaiiii brought that up, saying:

"Bro can’t accept the real ppv numbers so he makes a random number up? Why lie?"

"Bro is back with creating numbers out of thin air"

"it was 1.3mil, bro cant accept it"

@Jordan_Thirkle, meanwhile, credited Dillon Danis as being the main reason for the 1.3 million buys:

"Think it was thanks to Dillon tbh"

"SI WON"

Check out some of the top comments here:

Jake Paul teases December 15 return to combat sports

Jake Paul's promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, recently took to their official X to issue a statement on Paul's fighting future. The statement read:

"For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again. Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from @PFLMMA to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Jake Paul has accepted the offer."

Meanwhile, Paul, on his personal page, said:

"Dialed in. December 15."

It's unclear if December 15th is the day we will see Paul make his MMA debut against Nate Diaz. However, it appears as though things are heading in that direction.