"Boxing purists won't like this" - Fans credit Dillon Danis for KSI vs. Tommy Fury doing a staggering 1.3M PPV buys

Dillon Danis trolling Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, ultimately paid off. 'El Jefe' went up against Paul in a boxing match in the co-main event of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in England last weekend, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the main event.

Danis lost the fight via disqualification after attempting to choke Paul with a poorly executed guillotine choke. On the other hand, Fury outpointed KSI over six rounds to win via unanimous decision. After all was said and done, many criticized the event for being bland, with below-average pugilism on display.

Despite widespread disparagement, the Misfits Boxing event reportedly secured 1.3 million pay-per-view purchases. Combat sports-based X handle @HappyPunch recently revealed the numbers, and fans couldn't help crediting Dillon Danis for his contribution.

Fans flocked to the tweet's comments section and pointed out how Danis' relentless trolling of Logan Paul and Nina Agdal garnered widespread public interest in the event.

One fan praised Danis and wrote:

"Feel like that's a crazy amount for a card that only Dillon Danis promoted for the most part."

Another fan wrote:

"That's absolutely insane for some YouTubers if that's true, boxing purists won't like this."

One user pointed out:

"Dillon was responsible for a lot of these numbers. Can't lie about that."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Demetrious Johnson slams 'El Jefe' for failed guillotine choke attempt

As mentioned, Logan Paul got his hand raised against Dillon Danis last weekend after their grudge match ended with the Bellator welterweight getting disqualified for trying to use his grappling skills in the boxing ring.

In the final round, Paul stuffed Danis' double-legged takedown attempt. 'El Jefe' then tried to sneak in a guillotine choke and failed miserably. After Paul got out of the illegal choke, he punched a grounded Danis in the face. This prompted both their security teams to jump into the ring, forcing the referee to call the contest off.

In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram handle, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson slammed Danis for his shoddy boxing and failing to grapple a non-MMA-trained opponent like Logan Paul. He said:

"What the f**k? Did Dillon just shoot a f**king double-leg, and then Logan Paul f**king stuffed it? I don't understand... He tried to put him in a guillotine... Dillon Danis is not our savior... I believe Logan Paul can probably beat Danis in an MMA fight... Dillon, you should have walked him down... All that hype, but did you drop the ball, my friend."