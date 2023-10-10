Is Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal's photo with Harvey Weinstein real? Community Notes expose Dillon Danis' deceit

Over the past few weeks, Nina Agdal has been on the receiving end of Dillon Danis' brutal online trolling. Last month, Danis posted a digitally altered picture of the 31-year-old Danish supermodel posing with disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. However, the X Community Notes feature promptly exposed the Bellator welterweight contender's deceit.

For context, Danis is booked to face Agdal's fiancee, Logan Paul, in a boxing match on October 14 on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester. During the build-up, 'El Jefe' viciously attacked Agdal's character on social media in order to get under Paul's skin and promote the fight.

Over the past few weeks, Dillon Danis has posted many pictures of Nina Agdal with her former partners, fans, and fellow models without context, feeding a specific unsavory narrative about her moral fiber. One of those posts showed Agdal posing with the disgraced Harvey Weinstein. He was convicted of multiple sexual assault charges in 2020 and was handed a lengthy prison sentence.

Given Weinstein's radioactive nature, a picture of him with Agdal unsurprisingly sent fans into a frenzy. However, the X Community Notes soon debunked the picture as fake and revealed that Nina Agdal had been photoshopped onto Hollywood actress Lindsey Lohan, who features in the original photo.

Check out the post below:

Screenshot from @dillondanis on X

Check out what the Community Notes had to say about Danis' post below:

Enter caption

Nina Agdal lawsuit: Logan Paul on how his fiancee's legal actions will force Dillon Danis to fight

Logan Paul recently discussed Nina Agdal's lawsuits against Dillon Danis and broke down how his fiancee could play an important role in making sure 'El Jefe' shows up for their boxing match.

As mentioned, Danis has launched an online trolling war against Nina Agdal ahead of his fight against Logan Paul. After hundreds of defamatory posts, the Danish model decided to sue the Bellator welterweight contender in court.

Last month, she alleged that he violated state and federal laws by hacking into her Snapchat account in 2022 and uploading an illegally obtained picture of her. A private cybersecurity firm backed her claims.

Dillon Danis later revealed that he owed over $400,000 in legal bills and threatened to pull out of the fight if the lawsuits continued. However, Logan Paul and Jake Paul recently explained why that wasn't an option for Danis. During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Logan Paul said:

"There's more counts coming. It's heavy dude."

Jake Paul responded:

"He has to fight now because he has tons of lawyers to pay for... Probably 2-3 years worth of lawyers... He said $400k in lawyer fees? It's probably going to be way more than that, actually."

Watch a clip from the episode here.