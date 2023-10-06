Did Dillon Danis pull out of Logan Paul fight? Mike Perry sparks huge confusion with "I'm in" video

Mike Perry recently sent fans into a frenzy after posting a video suggesting Dillon Danis has pulled out of his boxing match against Logan Paul. 'Platinum' is the official backup fighter for the bout in case either decided not to show up.

Danis is set to make his highly awaited combat sports return in a boxing match against Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

In the build-up to the fight, Dillon Danis targeted Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, and relentlessly attacked her character over the past few weeks. This led to the Danish supermodel filing a lawsuit against Danis, which later resulted in a New Jersey court granting her a restraining order against him.

In the aftermath, Danis clarified that such lawsuits could force him to pull out of the fight. Given Danis' history of not showing up for a fight, Mike Perry's video suggesting that he's been called in to fight Paul made many wonder if 'El Jefe' has pulled out again. In his video, Perry said,

"It's official guys, I'm in."

Expand Tweet

After Mike Perry posted the video, fans took to social media to express their reactions and thoughts on the development.

Taking to X, one fan slammed the promotional efforts of all parties involved and wrote:

"This is becoming [an] awful promo."

Another fan begged Dillon Danis not to pull out, stating:

"You better not sell."

Another user wrote:

"Don't back out!! I bet my house on you."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from X

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: 'El Jefe' dismisses rumors about him pulling out of fight

It seems Dillon Danis fully intends to show up to fight Logan Paul in the squared circle on October 14. The Bellator welterweight contender recently took to social media and confirmed that he's not pulling out of his scheduled bout.

As for Perry's video, it seems the former UFC star was reacting to one of Danis' tweets slamming Paul for making jokes about the jiu-jitsu savant's poor financial situation after getting hit with Nina Agdal's lawsuits on a podcast with Jake Paul. Danis quote-tweeted a clip of the episode, stating:

"Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pussy doesn’t deserve me I’m out."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis later responded to the fans' frenzied reaction on social media and promised to be there to fight Paul. He took to X and wrote:

"I’ll be there fight night everyone can calm down."

Expand Tweet