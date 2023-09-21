Dillon Danis tells Andrew Tate how much Nina Agdal's lawsuit is going to cost him

Dillon Danis is undoubtedly among the most polarizing personalities in combat sports and is widely known for his proficiency at online trolling. The Bellator welterweight contender is now set to make his boxing debut against Logan Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester.

Over the past few weeks, Danis has chosen to promote his upcoming bout by making Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, his target. 'El Jefe' relentlessly attacked the Danish model on social media by posting her private pictures all over his X account without her consent.

After several weeks and hundreds of posts, Agdal filed a federal lawsuit against Dillon Danis in New Jersey earlier this month, according to reports. She alleged that he violated state and federal laws by uploading an illegally obtained picture of her by hacking into her Snapchat account in 2022, her claims being backed by a private cybersecurity firm.

It was also reported that federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo enforced the conditions of a restraining order against Dillon Danis this week. With Danis' fight just weeks away, 'El Jefe' recently joined in Adin Ross' live stream with Andrew Tate.

Speaking about his legal troubles, Danis outlined how badly the lawsuit hurt his pockets.

"Even if I won the case, I still have to pay over $400,000 in just attorney fees, lawyer fees," Danis said. "It's just bulls**t. When I'm promoting a fight, it's the biggest fight he's ever done ... It's just bulls**t, man."

Dillon Danis lawsuit: Logan Paul claims to have evidence of 'El Jefe' confessing to federal crime during face-off

Logan Paul recently claimed that he has some seriously incriminating evidence against Dillon Danis that could get the Bellator welterweight contender into a whole lot of trouble.

Last week, Danis and Paul had a heated confrontation at a pre-fight face-off. Before DAZN posted the full video of their confrontation, 'The Maverick' shared snippets showing Danis fumbling his words and stuttering in front of him. He later claimed that 'El Jefe' looked scared throughout their interaction.

Logan Paul recently took to X and posted a video outlining how the final video didn't include the part where Dillon Danis allegedly admitted to committing a federal crime. He said:

"He made them cut his stuttering and stumbling over sentences, looking like a f***ing idiot," he said. "Most importantly, he made them cut him incriminating himself in a federal crime."

"I have the version," he added. "I have a little clip I've assembled that I'm going to post tomorrow... Dillon, don't worry, brother, the people are gonna see it."

While the event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 14, the hype is getting real and Danis may have to face a lot of alleged legal troubles.