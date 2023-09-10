"Logan Paul had you stuttering" - Dillon Danis gets flamed by fans after calling out 'trash' Sean Strickland

Following Sean Strickland's stunning upset victory over Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship, Dillon Danis found himself in hot water with fans after a bold call-out.

Strickland's triumph was a remarkable turn of events, defying expectations that favored 'The Last Stylebender.' He clinched the UFC middleweight title via a unanimous decision.

In the wake of this victory, Dillon Danis entered the conversation, offering his thoughts in the comments section of a post congratulating Sean Strickland. 'El Jefe,' left a comment that read:

"Give me him next 🗑️"

This comment swiftly ignited a response from fans, many of whom did not hold back their criticisms. One fan, in particular, reminded Danis of his upcoming encounter with Logan Paul:

"@dillondanis logan paul had you stuttering, you couldn’t handle this man."

Others echoed similar sentiments, with references to past events and opponents:

"@dillondanis remember when a bouncer beat you up?"

"@dillondanis bro beat Logan first"

"@dillondanis Fight Logan first"

"@dillondanis he is the friend of ur friend pereira so stfu"

Check out the comments on Dillon Danis' statement:

[Image via. comments from @espnmma's post]

Dillon Danis is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against none other than American YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Logan Paul. This highly-anticipated bout is scheduled as the second main event for MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card, sharing the spotlight with the blockbuster clash between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Fight enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the electrifying event set to take place on Oct. 14 at the iconic Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya underestimated him at UFC 293

In the aftermath of his remarkable victory, the newly crowned middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, addressed the media. During the interview, Strickland shared his perspective on Adesanya's performance. He suggested that Adesanya might have underestimated him, at times expressing surprise at what he perceived as a lack of effort from the former champion inside the octagon.

When asked if he believed 'The Last Stylebender' had underestimated him, Strickland responded:

"I mean apparently so, man. I feel like the guy didn't even try. There were moments where he's throwing punches, and I'm like, 'Am I fighting an amateur right now? What the f**k is going on?' But yeah, I think I run my mouth a lot, and people forget I can fight, but here we are, you guys."

Sean Strickland's unexpected victory over Israel Adesanya has sent shockwaves through the MMA world, underscoring the unpredictability and excitement that this sport consistently delivers.

Check out Strickland's comments on Israel Adesanya following UFC 293 win: