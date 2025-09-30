  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Bro casually won a house," "Now we know why fighter’s pay is sh*t" - Fans react as Dana White swings $1.9 million in 10 minutes at casino

"Bro casually won a house," "Now we know why fighter’s pay is sh*t" - Fans react as Dana White swings $1.9 million in 10 minutes at casino

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 30, 2025 05:33 GMT
Fans on Dana White
Fans on Dana White's massive payday at the casino. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently sent fans into a frenzy after winning $1.9 million at the casino despite being $1.2 million down just ten minutes prior.

Ad

It's no secret that White loves to gamble and is a regular high-rolling feature at his favorite casinos. Intriguingly, White's close friend Joe Rogan once described the UFC CEO's love for gambling as a 'sickness' in an episode of his podcast.

In an episode of 60 Minutes, White can be seen playing at a casino while being $1.2 million down. Just minutes later, the host informs viewers that White was cashing out after going up $700,000. After @HappyPunch shared a clip from the episode via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on White's winnings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan wrote:

"Bro casually won a house."

Another fan wrote:

"Now we know why fighter pay is sh*t."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X
Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

When streamer Adin Ross recalled Dana White once rescued him from being $800K down in blackjack

Earlier this year, Adin Ross recalled one of his initial encounters with Dana White and recounted how the UFC CEO saved him from losing $800,000 on a blackjack game.

Ad

In an interview on the FULL SEND Podcast, the famous streamer opened up about his first meeting with White and how he helped prevent a massive financial loss, saying:

"Okay, so the first time I met Dana White, I'll never forget this, I was down $800,000. All markers, they're on the table. Dana sits with me, he's like, 'How you doing, kid? Dana.' I'm sitting there with him, and when I tell you I didn't put any money in, this guy brings me from $800,000 in debt up to, like, $50,000. We were there battling for five hours. He basically gave me $850,000. He saved my debt."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications