"Bro casually won a house," "Now we know why fighter’s pay is sh*t" - Fans react as Dana White swings $1.9 million in 10 minutes at casino

Dana White recently sent fans into a frenzy after winning $1.9 million at the casino despite being $1.2 million down just ten minutes prior.It's no secret that White loves to gamble and is a regular high-rolling feature at his favorite casinos. Intriguingly, White's close friend Joe Rogan once described the UFC CEO's love for gambling as a 'sickness' in an episode of his podcast.In an episode of 60 Minutes, White can be seen playing at a casino while being $1.2 million down. Just minutes later, the host informs viewers that White was cashing out after going up $700,000. After @HappyPunch shared a clip from the episode via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on White's winnings.One fan wrote:&quot;Bro casually won a house.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Now we know why fighter pay is sh*t.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @HappyPunch on XWhen streamer Adin Ross recalled Dana White once rescued him from being $800K down in blackjackEarlier this year, Adin Ross recalled one of his initial encounters with Dana White and recounted how the UFC CEO saved him from losing $800,000 on a blackjack game.In an interview on the FULL SEND Podcast, the famous streamer opened up about his first meeting with White and how he helped prevent a massive financial loss, saying:&quot;Okay, so the first time I met Dana White, I'll never forget this, I was down $800,000. All markers, they're on the table. Dana sits with me, he's like, 'How you doing, kid? Dana.' I'm sitting there with him, and when I tell you I didn't put any money in, this guy brings me from $800,000 in debt up to, like, $50,000. We were there battling for five hours. He basically gave me $850,000. He saved my debt.&quot;