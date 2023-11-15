“Bro deathrolling a man by his legs” - Fans throw their picks for Sage Northcutt’s next opponents

After a lengthy sabbatical from competition, Sage Northcutt made a triumphant return inside the Circle in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10, where he was able to pull off a 39-second submission of Ahmed Mujtaba in their lightweight match.

It was Northcutt’s first win under the world’s largest martial arts organization after sustaining a disappointing knockout loss courtesy of Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019 at ONE: Enter the Dragon.

‘Super’ Sage suffered multiple facial fractures from that knockout defeat and went through different health issues, including contracting the COVID-19 virus, which were the main reasons why he was out for almost four years.

But with all of that behind him now, the 27-year-old put up an incredible performance in his second fight in the promotion and received high praise from fans. In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, Sage’s slick submission maneuver was reposted and had the caption:

“In the blink of an eye 😯 Who should ”Super” Sage Northcutt face next? 🤩 @supersagenorthcutt”

Instagram users @dontgiveaflyingducc, @terriblewillen, and @imrahil74 admired his fantastic showing and couldn’t contain their happiness at seeing Northcutt compete again, as they commented:

“Bro deathrolling a man by his legs🙌”

“That B-twist though❤️”

“So glad to see you back in action! The best it yet to come! I wish you all the best 🙏🏻💪🏻”

On the other hand, other fans have thrown out names on other potential next opponents for Sage, with users @limktg_7132, @aumsivaaa, @izzetilyasli, @egbu12, and @ardit1967 mentioning other contenders Shinya Aoki, Halil Amir, and Ok Rae Yoon:

“”Tobikan Judan” Shinya Aoki”

“How about @supersagenorthcutt vs Shinya Aoki 👏🔥💰”

“@halilamir07 Definitely next”

“Supersage vs ok Rae yoon for interim lightweight title”

“Halil Amir vs sage”

With that type of performance from his previous fight, it’s hard to deny that Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male representative has significantly improved his overall martial arts skills, and it appears that it is only a matter of time before he can secure a shot for the world title.