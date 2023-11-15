“Give me this baby face” - Undefeated lightweight Halil Amir eyes Sage Northcutt matchup

Halil Amir called out Sage Northcutt for his next fight in the ONE lightweight MMA division.

In May of this year, Northcutt returned from a four-year layoff and fought Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10. ‘Super’ Sage quickly silenced the doubters who questioned his world champion potential by defeating Mujtaba with a heel hook after less than one minute of action.

ONE Championship recently re-posted Northcutt’s lightning-fast submission and celebration on Instagram with the caption:

“In the blink of an eye 😲 Who should “Super” Sage Northcutt face next? 🤩 @supersagenorthcutt”

The ONE lightweight MMA division has kept a close eye on Sage Northcutt since his impressive submission win. As a result, rising contender Halil Amir commented on ONE’s previously mentioned Instagram post with the following message for the American superstar:

“give me this baby face 👶”

Instagram comment

Halil Amir made his ONE Championship in September 2022, defeating the always dangerous Timofey Nastyukhin by second-round knockout. Amir then took out Maurice Abevi with a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 9.

On November 3, ‘No Mercy’ fought for his third and latest time under the ONE banner. The 29-year-old watch matched up against Ahmed Mujtaba and took care of business with a first-round TKO win.

Amir now holds a professional MMA record of 10-0, with nine wins inside the distance. The Turkish lightweight contender is waiting for his next challenge, which could be against American superstar Sage Northcutt.

Watch the fight-ending sequence for Amir’s win against Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 16 below: