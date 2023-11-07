Halil Amir says it’s his "ultimate goal and dream" to become a ONE world champion

Turkish mixed martial arts fighter Halil Amir has had a great start to his ONE Championship journey, winning his first three fights since making his promotional debut last year. He, however, underscored that the ultimate goal for him is becoming a world champion.

‘No Mercy’ further padded his world title push by notching a first-round technical knockout win over Ahmed Mujtaba of Pakistan in their lightweight MMA clash on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

Halil Amir used a ferocious display of ground strikes late in the opening canto to destroy his opponent. While ‘Wolverine’ was saved by the bell, his corner deemed it fit to throw in the towel before the start of the second round to avoid further damage to its fighter.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 29-year-old Antalya native spoke of the importance of his latest victory and his quest for a world title, saying:

“Having these big fights on a big stage of ONE Championship has always been a goal of mine. Obviously, having the belt would be the ultimate goal and dream. It will be a good chance to represent my family if I compete for the title.”

Watch the interview of Halil Amir below:

Halil Amir made his ONE debut in September 2022 where he knocked out in the second round former ONE lightweight world title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin of Russia. He returned to action in April this year and beat Swiss fighter Maurice Abevi by unanimous decision.

His string of victories has thrust the Runner Fight Club affiliate to No. 4 in the rankings in the lightweight division, which is currently ruled by reigning champion Christian Lee.

Ahmed Mujtaba, meanwhile, dropped his second straight match. In his previous fight, he was forced into submission in just 39 seconds by American Sage Northcutt.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.