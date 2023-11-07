“Coming for Christian Lee soon” - Fans ready for Halil Amir’s potential world title challenge after romp of Ahmed Mujtaba

ONE lightweight MMA contender Hali Amir made a statement in his third promotional fight as he defeated Ahmed Mujtaba in their clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, 2023, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 29-year-old Turkish lived up to his moniker of ‘No Mercy’ after pouring down the nasty ground-and-pound against Mujtaba in the dying seconds of the opening round. Mujtaba was literally saved by the bell.

But after the one-minute interval, he failed to answer the call from referee Herb Dean to get out of his corner as the second round was starting. Eventually, he called it quits to avoid any further damage, thus awarding the TKO finish to Amir.

It was his third straight victory under the world’s largest martial arts promotion after beating Timofey Nastyukhin and Maurice Abevi. The victory also maintained Amir’s perfect record intact and improved it to 10 wins with no losses.

Because of this dominant performance, fans are pushing Amir’s name into world title contention against the reigning undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee, in a potential world championship clash. These positive comments for Amir were sent by his fans through ONE Championship’s Instagram post with the caption:

Halil Amir pummels Ahmed Mujtaba to force a referee stoppage after Round 1! 💥 @halilamir07

The comments from users @limktg_7132, @muratrevo, @mma_turkish, @weshgarman, @annurbek_adihan, and @mehmetcann_07 spearheaded the comment section by saying:

“Too good! “No Mercy” 🇹🇷 coming for Christian Lee soon 🔥🔥🔥”

“You have shown the power of the Turk to the whole world, now it is the belt you get it too @halilamir07 💪🇹🇷🔥”

“We Want Goldddddd”

“@halilamir07 NO MERCY 😤😤”

“@halilamir07 Champion”

“Target double championship 🔥🥇🎖️✊✊⚔️🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷🙌”

With his undefeated record and current winning streak, Amir is making a great case for a world title shot because he and Saygid Izagakhmaev are the only remaining contenders in the top five rankings that haven’t been defeated by Lee.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.