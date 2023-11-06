“I don’t want an interim shot” - Halil Amir has no qualms waiting for world title showdown with Christian Lee

Halil Amir has no plans of fighting for interim gold, and he’d rather return for the long-awaited return of two-division world champion Christian Lee before he takes a shot at the lightweight throne.

The Turkish star is coming off a stellar first-round technical knockout win over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 16 this past weekend at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Amir and Mujtaba’s lightweight MMA contest was pure intensity, and both fighters had near-finishes in the first five minutes.

Although Mujtaba survived Amir’s ground-and-pound onslaught until the round’s closing bell, referee Herb Dean ultimately decided to waive the fight off before the official start of round 2.

During his in-ring interview with commentator Mitch Chilson, Amir said he’s aware of the position he’s in and the possibility of fighting for an interim world title in the lightweight MMA division.

Amir, however, would rather wait for Lee’s return and then challenge for the undisputed ONE lightweight MMA world title.

He said:

“Firstly, I send my warmest regards to Christian Lee. Hopefully, he feels better. My focus is obviously the title, but I don’t want an interim shot.”

Lee, who also holds the ONE welterweight MMA world title, has been on an indefinite hiatus following the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria, in December 2022.

Although there’s no word yet for Lee’s return, Amir has the patience to wait for an eventual matchup against ‘The Warrior’ inside the circle.

With how he dismantled Mujtaba in Bangkok, ‘No Mercy’ might just pose a terrifying threat to Lee’s reign atop the lightweight MMA division. Amir was locked in a tight Kimura lock with barely two minutes left in the first round before wriggling out of harm’s way and getting top position.

After his Houdini-like escape, Amir proceeded to maul Mujtaba from up top and rain down heavy shots until the bell rang.

The win was Amir’s third in as many bouts in ONE Championship and his second stoppage win with the promotion.