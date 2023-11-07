Halil Amir wants lightweight title fight as soon as possible, but won’t mind showdown with American star: “I’m ready”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Halil Amir continued his dominant streak with a third consecutive win since plying his trade under the ONE Championship spotlight.

Producing his most decisive victory to date, the Turkish competitor controlled Pakistan MMA star Ahmed Mujtaba before landing relentless ground and pound before the latter was unable to answer the referee’s call at the end of the opening stanza.

With wins over Timofey Nastyukhan, Maurice Abevi and now Mujtaba, the undefeated lightweight should solidify his status as the No.4-ranked contender or possibly gain a couple more spots.

Immediately after his victory, Amir already had plans in mind for how he intends to climb up the rankings even further before securing a shot at the world championship.

With one clear name that he is targeting for his next appearance inside the Circle, he made his intentions clear during an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube.

While he may have only made his return earlier this year following his long hiatus from competition, there’s no denying that Sage Northcutt is one of the most exciting contenders in the lightweight division.

Having also beaten Mujtaba this year, ‘Super’ Sage left the fans in Broomfield, Colorado stunned with his heel hook submission to blow the cobwebs, well and truly, off.

Naming Northcutt as the next man he wants to compete against as soon as possible, Halil Amir called the shots off the back of another impressive victory:

“I can fight with Sage Northcutt, doesn’t matter [when]. One month or after two months, I'm ready. There’s no other fights left for me. He’s the only fight that I want. The only other talk or discussion should be a title fight at this point.”

Watch the full interview below:

It remains to be seen what will be next for both Amir and Northcutt. But with both men’s potential under the ONE Championship banner, it’s hard to imagine them not crossing paths at one point during their tenure.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.