"Bro was fiending for a drink" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis downs a fan's beer post-UFC 312 win

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is a man with many surprises. Aside from his awkward strking style continually surprising everyone with its effectivity, his off-the-octagon antics just catch everyone off-guard.

Right after his successful world title defense at UFC 312 last weekend, 'Stillknocks' downed a full cup of beer handed to him by a fan in the crowd. This is the middleweight champion - an emblem of physical health - gulping beer like your average, pot-bellied bar-room brawler:

"Dricus du Plessis slammed a fan’s beer after beating Sean Strickland 🤣"

Fans are loving this content, with @conormcgregorsbeardhair saying:

"Nah the look on his face 💀 bro was fiending for a drink"

Meanwhile, @minecraftwoodpickaxe said:

"I would use the dna off the cup to make multiple ddp jrs that’ll dominate all divisions"

Comments on the video. [Screenshots courtesy: @happypunch on Instagram]

Check out more comments below:

More comments on the video. [Screeenshots courtesy: @happypunch on Instagram]

When Dricus du Plessis downned a pint of beer in less than five seconds post-UFC 305

For those who aren't aware, this is not the first time Dricus du Plessis has shown his beer-drinking prowess. After his first world title defense against Israel Adesanya back in August 2024 at UFC 305, 'DDP' was seen hanging out with social media influencer Jackson O'Doherty.

The two had a contest of "skolling" a full pint of beer and du Plessis inhaled his in about two-and-a-half seconds. That might be a world record or at least close to the world record for downing a pint of beer.

Expand Tweet

It has now become a sort of tradition between the two. O'Doherty and du Plessis got together again post-UFC 312 for their beer-drinking contest. This time, the social media influencer found an ingenious and cheeky way of "beating" the champ.

Perhaps next time, du Plessis challenges Tai Tuivasa in the fastest "shoey" drinking contest. That's something to see

Check out Dricus du Plessis and Jack O'Doherty's driving contest here:

