UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Feb 08, 2025 15:30 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (left) will take on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 312.
A middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland will headline UFC 312 later this evening (Feb.8) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Reigning champion, Du Plessis (22-2) has been a powerhouse in the UFC since his debut. After winning the belt from 'Tarzan' last year, 'Stillknocks' made an impressive title defense against Israel Adesanya, a performance that silenced many doubters about this unconventional fighting style.

One-punch knockout power, awkward but effective footwork, and efficient grappling, the South African had it all. Couple that with his durability and pressure-based style, Du Plessis is a nightmare for any middleweight.

Strickland (29-6) on the other hand is one of the best strikers in the division. His Philly shell-esque guard and laser-sharp jabs make 'Tarzan' a formidable foe. The former champion boasts wins over the likes of Adesanya, Paulo Costa, and Nassourdine Imavov among others.

Strickland believes he was robbed against 'Stillknocks' the first time and hopes to secure a decisive win at UFC 312.

Du Plessis will head into the pay-per-view as a -218 favorite over the +180 underdog Strickland. The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-off between the headliners below:

UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Round 1

