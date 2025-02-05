UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC 312 event will be headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 -- a highly-anticipated rematch between two fierce rivals believed to be in their respective athletic primes. The card also features another title fight and various other exciting non-title matchups.

The first encounter between South Africa's du Plessis and America's Strickland headlined UFC 297 back in January 2024. It witnessed 'Stillknocks' dethrone Strickland to become the new UFC middleweight kingpin. The du Plessis-Strickland rematch is now the star attraction of the UFC 312 pay-per-view (PPV).

Additionally, UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili is booked to defend her championship against Tatiana Suarez. The intriguing stylistic clash between the Chinese champion and the unbeaten American fighter has generated considerable buzz.

Elsewhere on the card, France's Kevin Jousset, China's Wang Cong, India's Anshul Jubli, and several other combatants are also set to make their much-awaited comebacks to the octagon.

What time is Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland?

For fans in the United States of America, the UFC 312 event starts with the early prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. The prelims commence at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main card will start at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the early prelims will start at 12 am BST on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The prelims commence at 2 am BST. The main card starts at 4 am BST.

The start times for the early prelims, prelims, and main card are as follows:

Country Early prelims Prelims Main card U.S.A. 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (Feb. 8) 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Feb. 8) 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT (Feb. 8) U.K. 12 am BST (Feb. 9) 2 am BST (Feb. 9) 4 am BST (Feb. 9) U.A.E. 3 am GST (Feb. 9) 5 am GST (Feb. 9) 7 am GST (Feb. 9) India 4:30 am IST (Feb. 9) 6:30 am IST (Feb. 9) 8:30 am IST (Feb. 9) Brazil 8 pm BRT (Feb. 8) 10 pm BRT (Feb. 8) 12 am BRT (Feb. 9) Australia 9 am AEST (Feb. 9) 11 am AEST (Feb. 9) 1 pm AEST (Feb. 9)

How to watch Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland?

Per the UFC's official website, viewers in the U.S. can watch the early prelims on Disney+, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims can be streamed live on ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The main card portion of the event can be viewed live via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).

Fans in the U.K. can watch the early prelims live on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims can be watched live on TNT Sports, Discovery+, and UFC Fight Pass. The main card can be viewed live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Viewers in India can watch the prelims and main card live on Sony Ten 2. The event will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on the Sony Liv platform.

UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 venue

The event, headlined by the Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch, is scheduled to transpire at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

UFC 312 full fight card

The fight cards are subject to change. According to the UFC's latest listings, the UFC 312 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland (UFC middleweight title)

Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez (UFC women's strawweight title)

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato (light heavyweight)

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil (women's flyweight)

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria (bantamweight)

Early preliminary card

Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele (lightweight)

Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset (welterweight)

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Hyunsung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (flyweight)

