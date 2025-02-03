We asked AI to predict the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312 (And it gave a definitive reply)

The UFC 312 headlining match, Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2, is viewed by many as a pivotal fight for the longtime rivals' respective legacies. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the du Plessis vs. Strickland rematch's winner, and it gave a definitive breakdown.

The prediction foresees it as a tough fight to call. It listed the fighters' strengths, so the fans could assess who's likelier to win. Accordingly, du Plessis' strengths were listed to be power, wrestling, cardio, and momentum. Strickland's strengths were deemed to be volume, technique, experience, and motivation.

It suggested that du Plessis boasts KO power in both hands and could end a matchup if he connects cleanly. He's a robust wrestler, who can dictate where the match is contested, and has displayed the cardio required to compete for five rounds at a high pace. Also, he has tremendous momentum, courtesy of his wins over big names, including one over combat sports megastar Israel Adesanya.

Trending

Furthermore, Strickland generally throws many punches, particularly his jab. His technically proficient pugilism, solid defense, and experience of numerous grueling fights were hailed. Additionally, 'Tarzan' would be motivated to exact revenge on du Plessis after losing their first fight and to recapture the belt.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the UFC 312 headliner -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

The prediction highlighted three important factors: rematch adjustments, mentality, and fight location.

Firstly, it noted that they'll make adjustments for their rematch after having studied their first encounter. The burning questions are whether du Plessis would attempt to evade his foe's jab that inconvenienced him last time, and if Strickland would have an answer to the current champion's wrestling. Secondly, the combatant who's more composed and confident under pressure would have an edge.

Thirdly, since they're clashing in Sydney, Australia, where America's Strickland and South Africa's du Plessis would travel all the way to, one of them could have an edge. It's well known that travel-related factors such as jet lag and acclimatization generally influence a fighter's performance.

The rematch would be another closely contested fight. Despite du Plessis' wrestling and fight-ending power, Strickland's experience and volume make him a daunting foe throughout the five-round showdown.

It predicted that du Plessis would emerge victorious via decision. He'll probably utilize his wrestling to control the match and connect with adequate hard strikes to outdo Strickland on the judges' scorecards. Nevertheless, the AI alluded that anything could happen in MMA.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch, which headlines UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland prediction: Robert Whittaker picks UFC 312 winner

The 31-year-old Dricus du Plessis (22-2 MMA) defends his UFC middleweight championship against the 33-year-old Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA). Their first fight, in January 2024, witnessed 'Stillknocks' dethrone the then-champion Strickland via split decision. Their rematch will headline UFC 312 on Feb. 9, 2025 (local time in Australia).

Expand Tweet

On his MMArcade Podcast in December 2024, ex-UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who was knocked out by du Plessis in 2023, picked him to beat Strickland again. 'The Reaper' implied that Strickland wouldn't be able to change much at UFC 312:

"In my opinion, I don't see the fight going any different."

Watch Whittaker's assessment below (26:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.