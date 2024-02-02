"I’m a better fighter than he is" - Robert Whittaker reflects on UFC 290 loss to Dricus du Plessis, admits underestimating reigning champ

When Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis met at UFC 290, the South African surprised many by making light work of the former middleweight champion, scoring a second-round TKO. Despite the loss, 'The Reaper' still believes he is a better fighter than the reigning champion.

During a pre-press conference for UFC 298, the 33-year-old reflected upon the fight, claiming that he suffered the defeat as a consequence of underestimating his opponent:

"Dricus is a hungry guy, man. You saw in his last fight. I think I underestimated that hunger. I still do believe I beat him nine times out of 10. I still believe I’m a better fighter than he is, that I have a better skill set than he does, but mate, a big strong guy that’s hungry and willing to leave it all there? You need to match that. I feel I didn’t do that in that last fight."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below (8:20):

After prior cancellations, Whittaker is scheduled to face former title challenger Paulo Costa on Feb. 17 at UFC 298 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A win against 'Borrachinha' will most likely put him back in the title picture.

While 'The Reaper' attempts to claw his way back to the top, du Plessis is flying high in his career. At UFC 297, he became the first South African champion in promotional history, inching out Sean Strickland via split decision.

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa: betting odds

Per a report by Fight Odds, Robert Whittaker had opened as a -300 favorite against Paulo Costa (+250 underdog) for UFC 298.

However, with the fight drawing close, the odds have also shifted. The live odds on the UFC's official website see the fight as a close affair with 'The Reaper' as a -192 favorite and Costa as a +160 underdog.

According to the current odds, a $100 wager on the Australian will return a winning of $152.08, while the same bet on Costa will result in a more lucrative sum of $260 if the Brazilian gets his hand raised.

Both men are 3-2 in their last five, and a win at UFC 298 will significantly enhance their position in the division and the title picture.