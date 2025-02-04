We asked AI to predict the winner of Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 (And it gave a shocking reply)

The UFC 312 showdown between strawweight titlist Zhang Weili and challenger Tatiana Suarez has been hailed as one of the most intriguing stylistic matchups of the 2025 calendar year. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the winner of Weili vs. Suarez, and it responded with a shocking assessment.

The AI acknowledged that it's a much-awaited matchup and an intriguing stylistic clash. It listed both fighters' strengths and weaknesses.

Speaking of strengths, Weili was deemed to be a technically proficient and powerful striker who boasts KO power. Her evolved wrestling and grappling defense, as well as her cardio and championship experience, were hailed. It was noted that the Chinese combatant's weaknesses include her vulnerability to unrelenting pressure and grappling.

Meanwhile, it was indicated America's Suarez boasts elite grappling and submission prowess and is a dominant wrestler. It was also underscored that she's undefeated in the sport of MMA. As for her weaknesses, it was implied that Suarez isn't as skilled a striker as the reigning champion. Her long injury-induced MMA hiatuses were also included in her weaknesses.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the UFC 312 co-headliner; Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez

The prediction entailed that the deciding factor in this matchup would be whether or not Suarez would be able to consistently take her Chinese opponent down and control her on the mat. It explained that although the champion has displayed evolution in her grappling and takedown defense, the American challenger's wrestling prowess is on a different level altogether.

If Suarez is able to assert her control in the grappling exchanges, there's a high possbility that she could emerge victorious via submission or by way of decision.

Alternatively, if Weili would be able to keep the fight on the feet and use her superior striking skills, it's likely that she could defeat Suarez by way of knockout or via decision.

In conclusion, the prediction foresees the UFC 312 co-headliner being a closely contested contest, wherein Suarez is a slight favorite to win because of her masterful wrestling and grappling arsenal.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez, which co-headlines UFC 312

Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez: UFC 312 co-headliner returns to the octagon for the first time since 2023

The UFC 312 event will be headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and ex-UFC middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland.

Additionally, the UFC 312 co-headlining match has UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her title on the line against Tatiana Suarez. The event goes down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 9, 2025 (local time in Australia).

Certain sections of the MMA community have speculated about whether Weili (25-3 MMA) could have a significant advantage over Suarez (10-0 MMA) due to the latter coming off a lengthy hiatus. The American has battled several injuries over the years and has been sidelined for considerable periods of time.

Weili's coming off a unanimous decision victory against Yan Xiaonan in April 2024. However, Suarez didn't compete in 2024. Her latest octagon appearance came way back in August 2023 when she submitted former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

