  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Bro got violated," "He dead wrong for that" - Fans react to Neeraj Goyat for "H**PING IN THE RING" during Whindersson Nunes fight 

"Bro got violated," "He dead wrong for that" - Fans react to Neeraj Goyat for "H**PING IN THE RING" during Whindersson Nunes fight 

By Liam Fresen
Modified Nov 16, 2024 02:58 GMT
Neeraj Goyat (right) sends fans into hysterics for NSFW move against Whindersson Nunes [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Neeraj Goyat (right) sends fans into hysterics for NSFW move against Whindersson Nunes. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat caught the attention of fans for his unusual behavior during his fight against Whindersson Nunes on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul card.

In Round 3 of their bout, Goyat performed an NSFW move on his opponent in the corner of the ring, totally unprovoked. The moment left fans in hysterics, with some left speechless by the bizarre moment.

A fan account on X posted a snippet of the moment online and wrote this:

"The disrespect is real"

Check out Neeraj Goyat's unusual moment below:

also-read-trending Trending

One fan was left stunned and could react with nothing more than a description of the moment, writing this:

"H**PING IN THE RING."
"Should of definitely taken a point for that"
"Dude lost all his street cred"
"Wtf is this man doing lol"
"I could not believe my eyes"
"Bro got violated"
"People be hating him for this are still virgins"
"He dead wrong for that"

See more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Goyat&#039;s NSFW move
Screenshot of fan reactions to Goyat's NSFW move

Neeraj Goyat defeats Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision

Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes duked it out over six rounds on the undercard of the much anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.

Outside of a rather unusual moment from Goyat in Round 3, the fight went along without a hitch, as the Haryana native was awarded a unanimous decision victory after reaching the final bell.

With the result following swiftly after Goyat's birthday, the result will no doubt be all the more sweet.

See Goyat have his hand raised below:

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी