"Bro got violated," "He dead wrong for that" - Fans react to Neeraj Goyat for "H**PING IN THE RING" during Whindersson Nunes fight 

Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat caught the attention of fans for his unusual behavior during his fight against Whindersson Nunes on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul card.

In Round 3 of their bout, Goyat performed an NSFW move on his opponent in the corner of the ring, totally unprovoked. The moment left fans in hysterics, with some left speechless by the bizarre moment.

A fan account on X posted a snippet of the moment online and wrote this:

"The disrespect is real"

Check out Neeraj Goyat's unusual moment below:

One fan was left stunned and could react with nothing more than a description of the moment, writing this:

"H**PING IN THE RING."

"Should of definitely taken a point for that"

"Dude lost all his street cred"

"Wtf is this man doing lol"

"I could not believe my eyes"

"Bro got violated"

"People be hating him for this are still virgins"

"He dead wrong for that"

See more fan reactions below:

Neeraj Goyat defeats Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision

Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes duked it out over six rounds on the undercard of the much anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.

Outside of a rather unusual moment from Goyat in Round 3, the fight went along without a hitch, as the Haryana native was awarded a unanimous decision victory after reaching the final bell.

With the result following swiftly after Goyat's birthday, the result will no doubt be all the more sweet.

See Goyat have his hand raised below:

