"Bro hasn’t won a fight since Conor McGregor did" - Henry Cejudo gets backlash for demanding the next title shot over Cory Sandhagen

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has received backlash for asking for a title shot.

The bantamweight division of the UFC was back in action this past weekend as Cory Sandhagen took on Rob Font. While Sandhagen won the bout quite comfortably and made his case for a potential title shot, it looks like Henry Cejudo wasn't entirely impressed with Sandhagen and does not think he should be getting a chance to fight the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley.

In a recently uploaded YouTube video, Cejudo spoke about how he should fight Merab Dvalishvili next to determine the next title challenger. Take a look at the clip below:

The same has led to much backlash directed at the former UFC bantamweight champion. Fans seem to have taken Cory Sandhagen's side and believe he should be the one fighting for the title and not Cejudo. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Bro hasn't won a fight since conor mcgregor did"

"@corysandhagen deserves a shot before you, unless you can talk yourself into another split decision loss to him before he gets the belt."

It is worth noting that Henry Cejudo returned to the octagon for the first time since 2020 against Aljamain Sterling earlier this year. While 'Triple C' was hoping to get his title back, Sterling was able to defend the championship and won the fight via split decision.

Cory Sandhagen responds to Henry Cejudo's comments

Responding to the comments made by Cejudo, Cory Sandhagen ripped into the former UFC bantamweight champion during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Sandhagen claimed that Henry Cejudo was granted a "golden gift" when he was allowed to fight Aljamain Sterling for the title despite being absent for three years. He said:

"Henry can say what he wants but he was granted a golden gift by even getting the title shot initially anyways and he lost so, you know, you're one or two fights behind now. I'm out for a little bit so lucky for those guys, but I anticipate when I come back that I'll be the next guy to fight for the title."

Catch Sandhagen's comments below:

