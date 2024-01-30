"Bro hits like a b*tch", "Straight up sledgehammer" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall testing out his power on a punching machine 

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently shocked fans by outscoring former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on a punching machine.

Ngannou is regarded as the most powerful puncher in mixed martial arts, and in 2018, the Cameroonian broke the record for the hardest punch. On a punching machine, 'The Predator' achieved a score of 941.

Watch Ngannou's attempts below (0.41):

In a recent video posted to X by @ufcontnt, Aspinall was seen testing himself on a punching machine, and he beat Ngannou by one point, with a score of 942.

Aspinall's punching power astounded many fans, who took to the post's comments section to show their admiration.

One fan wrote:

"That's why Jon's ducking"

Another fan wrote:

''Straight up sledgehammer"

As is the case with social media, not all comments were positive, with one fan writing:

"Bro hits like a b*tch"

Aspinall won the interim heavyweight championship last year by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round at UFC 295. The Brit's power is one of his greatest assets, with 11 of his 14 career wins coming via KO/TKO.

Tom Aspinall comes in support of Muhammad Mokaev

Recently, Tom Aspinall retweeted a post made by Muhammad Mokaev, expressing his support for his compatriot.

In a recent post on X, Mokaev revealed his desire to have a grappling match with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who's considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. After apparently receiving flak for targeting MMA royalty, 'The Punisher' posted online:

''Tweeted that I would like to have a grappling match against Dmetrious Johnson , the legend himself, P4P number 1 holding the sport for the long time I just wanna compete with the best in the sport, what’s wrong with that?''

Replying to the post, Aspinall offered support to Mokaev while referencing his own pursuit of reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones:

''People get very offended when you want to fight the best.''

Aspinall remains without an opponent. A title unification bout with Jones is far from coming to fruition, with the latter still recovering from injury and eyeing a bout with Stipe Miocic upon his return.