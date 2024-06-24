"Bro is hunting for her too" - Fans react as Conor McGregor demands to know location of 'Hawk Tuah' girl

MMA fans have been reacting after Conor McGregor responded to the latest viral meme, known as the 'Hawk Tuah' girl.

The meme has been doing the rounds on social media over the recent weeks, originating from Tik Tok. The video features a woman answering a question about what somebody can do in bed to please a man, to which she says, 'Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah, spit on that thang, you get me?' in a thick southern accent.

Watch the original video here:

McGregor then responded to a clip of the meme and jokingly demanded to know where he could find the woman behind the video. In a now deleted tweet, he wrote:

"Have we located Hawk Tuah yet?"

Check out McGregor's now deleted tweet here:

Conor McGregor's now deleted tweet

Fans have since had their say on Conor McGregor's tweet, with one fan noting that the Irishman has followed the trend of a lot of other people by wanting to find the woman from the meme. They wrote:

"Ayo?? Bro is hunting for her too lmfaooo😭"

Another fan even claimed they knew the name of the girl, writing:

"She’s called Hailey Welch. Good luck champ. The double champ does what he wants."

One fan said:

"Conor McGregor must really want to know how hawk tuah really is 🙃"

Another fan wrote:

"You lil savage you😭😭😭"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Conor McGregor explains reasoning behind UFC 303 withdrawal

Conor McGregor confirmed earlier this month that a broken toe will prevent him from making his highly anticipated comeback at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

Whilst a majority of fans were disappointed but understanding of McGregor's reasoning, many noted that the Irishman has previously stepped into the octagon despite carrying worse injuries.

'The Notorious' then provided some insight into his mindset during a recent appearance at a Bellator Dublin event. According to McGregor, whilst he has made the walk to the octagon injured before, at this stage of his career, fans deserve to see him at his fighting best. He explained:

"I've made the walk a few times under similar circumstances and for what? Okay, if I was in a different part of my career and as I have done, as I've proven, I've made the walk. I've taken those chances and then at times where I probably could've just taken a little postponement, a little bit, and give the fans what they deserve. The fans don't deserve to see the fighters walk in there hindered and then hear about it after."

Catch McGregor's comments here, courtesy of Championship Rounds:

