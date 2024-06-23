Conor McGregor explains why he withdrew from UFC 303 despite previously fighting through injuries: "I've taken those chances"

The fans were weeks away from finally witnessing former UFC double division champion Conor McGregor's long-awaited comeback. However, a toe injury forced him to withdraw from the highly anticipated bout. 'The Notorious' was in line to face lightweight contender Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 before suffering a broken toe that will extend his inactivity to over three years.

The Irishman recently revealed why he pulled out of the bout despite previously fighting while battling injuries. Speaking during an appearance at Bellator Dublin, the former double champ stated:

"I've made the walk a few times under similar circumstances and for what? Okay, if I was in a different part of my career and as I have done, as I've proven, I've made the walk. I've taken those chances and then at times where I probably could've just taken a little postponement, a little bit, and give the fans what they deserve. The fans don't deserve to see the fighters walk in there hindered and then hear about it after."

He continued:

"I want to get my training camps correct and I'm getting them very, very close. I'm telling you, this was a minor, just a little lapse in concentration where we didn't put on our protective gear and the training around the cameras got a little bit elevated and a little injury happened. It's very, very fixable and like I said, I'm very close to getting this perfect and the next time the fans will see me will be 100% Conor McGregor and I'm excited to show and I'm extremely confident to show."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his decision to withdraw from UFC 303 below:

McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While many have suggested that his latest setback could mark the end of his mixed martial arts career, 'The Notorious' remains positive that he will recover from the injury and return to the octagon at some point this year.

Conor McGregor makes strong claim following UFC 303 withdrawal

Conor McGregor will no longer make his return to the octagon against Michael Chandler this weekend. The former double champ took to X to claim he will not enter the octagon hurt or lose a bout for the remainder of his mixed martial arts career, stating:

"I will never enter a fight hurt again and I will never lose another fight."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

While the former UFC lightweight champion has suggested that his return will come later this year, Chandler hinted at moving on and shifting his focus to the BMF title. However, it remains unclear if 'Iron' will take a bout before facing McGregor or if the two will be booked against different opponents.