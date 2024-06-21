"Max ain’t ready" - Fans react as Michael Chandler seemingly hints at shifting focus to the BMF belt

Michael Chandler appeared set to make his return to the octagon next weekend as he was set to headline UFC 303 against Conor McGregor. The highly-anticipated bout fell through, however, as 'The Notorious' was forced to withdraw with an undisclosed injury.

While early reports have suggested that the two will clash later this year, 'Iron' may be tired of his growing inactivity. The No.6-ranked lightweight, who has not competed since UFC 281 back in November 2022, hinted that he wants to fight for the BMF title, tweeting:

"Bravo. Mike. Foxtrot."

Chandler followed that up by adding:

"Blessed Man Forever."

Check out Michael Chandler's tweets below:

Chandler's desire to challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title drew plenty of reactions from fans. @GamerLikeYou claimed that the current belt holder is not ready:

"Max ain’t ready"

@SS7_MMA does not believe a bout between Chandler and Holloway makes sense:

"@BlessedMMA pls don’t fight Mike, makes 0 sense..pls"

@mikeyro88 suggested that this is Chandler's way of acknowledging that McGregor will not return to the octagon:

"Finally came to realization that Conor is not fighting again."

@CHLNG_Reality wants to see Chandler and Holloway clash for the BMF title"

"Chandler vs Holloway is the fight I didn’t know I wanted but now I need. SEE YOU AT THE TOP!!!"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

What did Michael Chandler say about Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303?

Michael Chandler faced plenty of backlash for his decision to remain on the sidelines waiting for Conor McGregor. The No. 6-ranked lightweight appeared to be vindicated when it was announced that the two would clash at UFC 303. With the bout just over two weeks away, however, it was called off as 'The Notorious' withdrew with an undisclosed injury.

'Iron' took to X to release an official statement, tweeting:

"Official statement: “I’m here, just as in 2009 when I started. The most reliable man in MMA. See you when I see you.”"

Chandler also responded to McGregor's tweet on his withdrawal suggesting that the two would still clash, stating:

"No hard feelings. Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon."

Check out Michael Chandler's tweets below:

While rumors have suggested that the two could face one another in August or September, there has been no official announcement. Additionally, it is unclear what injury led McGregor to pull out of the bout. Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will now headline UFC 303, with the light heavyweight title on the line.