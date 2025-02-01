"Bro just wants to shed more water weight" - Fans react as emotional Israel Adesanya struggles during weight cut for Nassourdine Imavov fight

MMA fans Recently voiced their opinion after witnessing Israel Adesanya getting emotional during his weight cut for his UFC Saudi Arabia main event encounter against Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC Saudi Arabia marked Adesanya's first fight in a non-PPV event since 2018. 'The Last Stylebender' hasn't been on the best of runs in his career recently. His last victory came against Alex Pereira at UFC 287 where he also reclaimed the UFC middleweight gold. However, Adesanya lost it in his next outing after enduring a unanimous decision defeat against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Another failed title bid against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 had the Nigerian-New Zealander demoted to fighting on a non-PPV UFC event for the first time since 2018. A recent X update from @HappyPunch showcased that the weight cut for Adesanya's UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight didn't go pretty smoothly. It showcased the former middleweight champ breaking down in tears during the process.

The comments section of the post showcased fans expressing bittersweet thoughts after witnessing Adesanya's emotional weight-cut moment. One of them penned:

"Bro just wants to shed more water weight"

Others stated:

"Emotion = determination"

"Oh no. He’s gonna lose now"

"Why doesn’t he just move up a weight"

Fan reactions to @HappyPunch's X update. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

The weight-cut video of Israel Adesanya was enough for one fan to predict the outcome of his fight

MMA fans had a lot to say in the comments section of the post after witnessing how Israel Adesanya broke down in pain during a weight-cutting session for his UFC Saudi Arabia main event. However, one of them also predicted that Adesanya's fight against Nassourdine Imavov wouldn't end well:

Unfortunately, this fan's prediction materialized, handing Adesanya his third consecutive loss after his last victory at UFC 287. Imavov knocked him down with a vicious overhand right in the first minute of the second round. The Frenchman took only a few more seconds to end the fight with some ground-and-pound.

