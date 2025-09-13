"Bro never stood a chance" - Fans react to Yoel Romero's dominant knockout win over Theo Doukas in BKFC debut 

Yoel Romero aced entry into bare-knuckle boxing. After years of anticipation from the fandom, Romero signed with the BKFC in June, and earlier this Friday, 'Soldier of God' made his debut, knocking out heavyweight contender Theo Doukas in the second round at BKFC 80 in Hollywood, Florida. Suffice it to say, fans are impressed.

Ad

The former UFC title challenger looked as sharp as ever in the fight as he knocked down Doukas thrice en route to a stoppage win. The Cuban took his time to get a read on his opponent in the first round and came out with vicious intent in the second.

Having settled into a rhythm, Romero stung his opponent with counter shots, powerful straights, and damaging upper cuts that saw Doukas bloodied up, forcing the referee to call the fight amid back-to-back knockdowns.

Ad

Trending

As footage of the finish started doing the rounds on social media, fight fans chimed in with their thoughts and opinions.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

@RespawnPlays wrote:

"Bro never stood a chance."

@overtflow opined:

"Yoel is the scariest middle-aged man on the planet."

@Dev2Trilll chimed in:

"Whose Uber driver is this, and why is he fighting Yoel BARE HANDED?"

@sumnlitee empathized:

"I hope Doukas got paid well. Fighting Romero isn't fair even at 48."

Ad

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X

Although Romero came into MMA with an Olympic wrestling pedigree, it is explosive power that has long set him apart, an attribute that appears intact at 48 years of age.

Ad

While 'Soldier of God' spent most of his MMA career at middleweight and will give up some size against the likes of ex-UFC fighter Ben Rothwell, the current BKFC heavyweight champion, his explosive power could still turn such fights into interesting contests.

Yoel Romero talks potential BKFC title fight

Yoel Romero's post-MMA chapter is off to a promising start. He is 3-0 outside the cage, with two wins in Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing and now a successful BKFC debut to boot. The possibilities seem endless for Romero, and a bare-knuckle boxing gold could very well be next on the horizon.

Ad

At the BKFC 80 post-fight press conference, 'Soldier of God' was asked whether he had his sights set on the championship gold. Without hesitation, he noted that he'd be ready to heed the call should such an opportunity present itself:

"[A title shot] sounds very tempting and of course, when you fight and discuss something like that, it would always be an honor... If the directives of this great company put the title fight on the line, I'll be there, I'll train, and I'll demonstrate that I'm worthy of it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.