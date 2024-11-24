"Dude didn't stand a chance" - Fans react as former UFC star Yoel Romero leaves opponent out cold and in need of oxygen on Dirty Boxing debut 

Former UFC fighter Yoel Romero recently fought at Dirty Boxing Championship, a new fighting promotion started by another ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry. 'Soldier of God' went up against former Power Slap contestant Duane Crespo in a heavyweight bout. The event was held on November 23 in Miami, Florida.

The fight turned out to be a short-lived affair as Romero scored a knockout in the opening round of the fight.

Check out the finish below:

The knockout turned out to be so brutal that Romero's opponent Crespo needed oxygen to recover after the fight.

Several fans took notice of Romero's knockout and shared their reactions to it on social media.

One individual opined that Crespo never stood a chance to win against 'Soldier of God'.

"Damn, dude didn't stand a chance."

Another individual claimed that if Jake Paul was matched up against Romero in a boxing match, 'The Problem Child' would meet the same fate as Crespo.

"Jake Paul's fate after they book him vs. Romero."

But not all the reactions were positive. One fan argued that Romero's victory was not 'impressive'.

"This is not impressive when you are a professional fighter who hasn't lost a step and you decided to fight the local everyday folks. At least, he isn't over here celebrating about it though, like Vitor Belfort was when he fought the fossil of Evander Holyfield."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Yoel Romero's victory at Dirty Boxing Championship

During his days in the UFC, Romero was a force to be reckonded with in the promotion's middleweight division. The 47-year-old was a part of 13 UFC fights and got his hand raised in nine of them.

During his UFC stint, Romero shared the octagon with several prominent fighters like Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida.

