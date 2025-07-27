  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Bro pulled a Maycee Barber" - Fans react as Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 108 suffers major blow

"Bro pulled a Maycee Barber" - Fans react as Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 108 suffers major blow

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 27, 2025 17:05 GMT
Fans react to Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira reportedly being called off. [Image courtesy: @amiralbazi on Instagram]
Fans react to Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira reportedly being called off. [Image courtesy: @amiralbazi on Instagram]

Flyweight fighters Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira were scheduled to face each other at UFC Vegas 108 on August 2, next week. However, reports indicating that the fight is in jeopardy have drawn the attention of fight fans.

Ad

Daniel Levi, the host of the Half the Battle podcast, first reported that, according to his sources, the main event bout between Albazi and Taira has been canceled. On top of that, the UFC is currently working to establish a new main event matchup. The reason for the cancellation has not been disclosed.

Check out the update below (via @mma_orbit on X):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @mma_orbit's post on X to share their reactions, with one user drawing comparisons with Maycee Barber's pullout from UFC Vegas 107:

"Bro pulled a Maycee Barber"
Ad

Others commented:

"It's going to the Alex Perez v Steve Erceg isn't it 😑"
"Damnnnn. Let’s hope they scrap together a decent main event."
"Drop me a cheeky [Ian] Garry vs Belal [Muhammad] then."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction. [Screen shots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]
Fans' reaction. [Screen shots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

A look into Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira's history of pullouts in UFC

Amir Albazi has been part of the UFC since July 2020. During his time in the promotion, he has been a part of seven canceled bouts. Out of these, Albazi reportedly withdrew from only two fights. Those were against Brandon Moreno in February 2024 and against Ode Osbourne in July 2021.

In contrast, Tatsuro Taira, who joined the UFC in 2022, has had five canceled bouts, but as per reports, none of these cancellations were due to any fault of the Japanese fighter.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications