"Bro pulled a Maycee Barber" - Fans react as Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 108 suffers major blow

Flyweight fighters Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira were scheduled to face each other at UFC Vegas 108 on August 2, next week. However, reports indicating that the fight is in jeopardy have drawn the attention of fight fans.Daniel Levi, the host of the Half the Battle podcast, first reported that, according to his sources, the main event bout between Albazi and Taira has been canceled. On top of that, the UFC is currently working to establish a new main event matchup. The reason for the cancellation has not been disclosed.Check out the update below (via @mma_orbit on X):Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @mma_orbit's post on X to share their reactions, with one user drawing comparisons with Maycee Barber's pullout from UFC Vegas 107:&quot;Bro pulled a Maycee Barber&quot;Others commented:&quot;It's going to the Alex Perez v Steve Erceg isn't it 😑&quot;&quot;Damnnnn. Let’s hope they scrap together a decent main event.&quot;&quot;Drop me a cheeky [Ian] Garry vs Belal [Muhammad] then.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screen shots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]A look into Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira's history of pullouts in UFCAmir Albazi has been part of the UFC since July 2020. During his time in the promotion, he has been a part of seven canceled bouts. Out of these, Albazi reportedly withdrew from only two fights. Those were against Brandon Moreno in February 2024 and against Ode Osbourne in July 2021.In contrast, Tatsuro Taira, who joined the UFC in 2022, has had five canceled bouts, but as per reports, none of these cancellations were due to any fault of the Japanese fighter.