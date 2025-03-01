"Bro stop being petty" - Oscar De La Hoya blasts Joe Rogan over podcaster's "off the rails" diss, makes intriguing offer involving Dana White on JRE

Oscar De La Hoya has fired back at Joe Rogan after the UFC color commentator questioned his behavior on a recent podcast episode. Rogan suggested that De La Hoya seemed “off the rails" while podcast guest Peter Berg claimed that the boxing legend's Clapback Thursday segment on Instagram is his favorite piece of content.

De La Hoya warned Rogan that he would show him what being "off the rails" truly meant. This isn’t the first time that Rogan has taken shots at De La Hoya. In 2023, he questioned the authenticity of the boxer’s six-pack abs, comparing them to the infamous Liver King’s alleged steroid-enhanced physique.

He posted a video of Instagram challenging Rogan and said:

"Did he [Rogan] really ask why I'm commenting on Terence Crawford? The rankings have him at No.1 at 154 pounds when he doesn't even fight at that weight anymore. I'm commenting because my fighter Vergil Ortiz beat Israil Madrimov last Saturday much easier than Crawford did. I'm also commenting because it's my fu*king job to be a promoter and promote my fighters... Also Joe, I'm off the rails, really? Alright, let's take a look at your evolution over the last fifteen years."

He added:

"Joe, it must be in your contract to say ill on me and not say one nice word about me... Bro, stop being petty. You refuse to put me on my podcast when the majority of your content is MMA or boxing-centred. I mean, I get it daddy Dana [White] will not let you have me on the podcast... Let me propose something [and] this will be the highest-rated show you'll ever do... Have me and your daddy Dana on the podcast together. You can moderate the podcast, so two against one. And I'm fine with that because I'm an open book."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

When Joe Rogan talked about Oscar De La Hoya's "fake abs"

In a past episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, the UFC color commentator questioned the authenticity of Oscar De La Hoya’s abs.

He noted that De La Hoya never had defined abs during his boxing career, which, according to him, makes the sudden appearance suspicious. Rogan suggested that the boxing legend may have undergone abdominal etching or implants. He said:

"Why has Oscar De La Hoya got fake abs? You seen that? Oscar De La Hoya has got some fake abs. Something's going on, man. Oscar De La Hoya didn't have abs throughout his boxing career. Look at him now, bro. What's going on there? It's either he's got some fake abs or he's going semi-glutide, one or the other. The thing is, his abs don’t match his chest or his arms. Look how defined his abs are, like they even when he's sitting there. It’s like the Liver King."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

