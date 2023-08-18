"Bro don't tell us that's nasty" - Aljamain Sterling shocks fans with rapid weight-gain progress immediately after UFC 292 weigh-ins

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shocked fans with his rapid weight gain after he hit the scale for the ceremonial weigh-ins of UFC 292. His weight gain progress received amusing reactions from the fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"Damn bro don't tell us that's nasty."

Check out the post on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Aljamain Sterling is all set to square off against Sean O'Malley in a bantamweight title bout at UFC 292. It will be Sterling's fourth consecutive title defense ever since he became the champion at UFC 259 against Petr Yan. 'Funkmaster' weighed in at 135 lbs on the scale, and he then posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his weight gain in about two and a half hours at 144.4 lbs.

See some comments below:

"he’s not as big of a weight bully as I thought lmao."

"What weight is ideal when you step in cage on Saturday ?"

"How big you gunna get ? Pause."

See more fan reactions below:

Fans reacting to Aljamain Sterling's weight gain

Aljamain Sterling scorns Sean O'Malley at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley confronted each other for the first time in a face-off at the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 292. The intensity of the rivalry between the two fighters was palpable as 'Funkmaster' walked up to O'Malley and taunted him. Their much-anticipated bout has been brewing for the past few months, with its origins tracing back to the aftermath of Sterling's split decision win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

After initial reluctance by Sterling to make another title defense, he finally agreed and will now lock horns against O'Malley at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, August 20. The defending champion will be tested against the brilliant striking prowess of Sean O'Malley. The Jamaican\-American fighter has indicated that UFC 292 could be his last title defense at the bantamweight, irrespective of the result of the fight, as he intends to step up to the featherweight division and challenge the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out the post on X below:

Expand Tweet