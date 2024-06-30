"Bro was terrified", "Nothing funnier than someone scared of heights" - Fans react to Conor McGregor achieving unique feat in Switzerland

Instead of being in Las Vegas for UFC 303, Conor McGregor spent the last weekend of June in Switzerland with his family. While on vacation nursing the broken toe that removed him from International Fight Week, McGregor shared a unique accomplishment on social media.

As Michael Chandler spent June 29 watching UFC 303 from the sidelines, McGregor documented his trip to Switzerland. While in the country, the McGregor family notably crossed the Peak Walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000, roughly 3,000 meters in the air.

Fans noted McGregor's adventure, commenting on his reaction while crossing the bridge. Many noticed how "terrified" the former champion appeared to be.

One fan commented:

"'Don't come near me!' Bro was terrified"

Fan reaction to Conor McGregor crossing the Peak Walk. [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

'The Notorious' has not been one known to fans to openly fear heights but was visibly and audibly petrified as he crossed the bridge in foggy weather.

Other fans commented:

"There's nothing funnier than someone scared of heights hahaha"

"Broken toe aye?"

"This dude did not sign up for a camera man"

View more fan reactions to Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor's recent Switzerland post. [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Conor McGregor's injury timeline

After three years away from the Octagon, Conor McGregor was scheduled to return at UFC 303 against rival Michael Chandler. Instead, the Irishman's infamous toe injury got in the way, preventing him from headlining International Fight Week.

With another setback to his long-awaited return, McGregor has not given a timeline for his potential return. The silence from his camp regarding the injury has caused some to believe that he might not fight again.

Most recently, Dana White was asked about McGregor's return, but he rejected all the proposed options, suggesting that 'The Notorious' is far from a fight camp.

Moreover, after UFC 303, White was asked about the status of McGregor but declined to answer, stating that he had not heard anything from his team and would not comment on the 35-year-old until he did.