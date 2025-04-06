"Bro thought he was Izzy" - Fans react as MMA fighter gets chased down the cage for re-enacting a viral Merab Dvalishvili move

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of a fighter, who pulled out a Merab Dvalishvili move and was chased by his opponent after the end of the fight. Many voiced their displeasure with the individual's behavior, citing it as disrespectful.
The person in question is Max Holzer, who took on Deniz Ilbay in a featherweight bout in the main event of Oktagon 69. The event was held this past weekend at Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany.
After a hard-fought three rounds, Holzer was able to submit Ilbay via a rear-naked choke in the fourth round and celebrated in a wild fashion. The German imitated Dvalishvili by kissing the back of his opponent's head, much like the reigning UFC bantamweight champion did during his title fight against Sean O'Malley in Noche UFC 306.
This was followed by Holzer channeling his inner Israel Adesanya and re-enacting the former middleweight champion's reaction to his victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. Ilbay, enraged by the 23-year-old's celebrations, chased him down the cage before being separated by security personnel.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the video clip below (via Ariel Helwani's X post):
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''Bro thought he was Izzy''
Another one stated:
''That was pathetic, the win should be taken away and the fight thrown out. I'm all for a bit of bravado and personality, but you can't do that''
Other fans wrote:
''He got insulted by his opponent and his opponents father pre fight and during the fight and thats why he gave him backshot after the fight in front of the eyes of the father''
''To hump another man, and then sprint away from him scared for your life after you just fought him is wild. This dude is a first class clown''
Check out more reactions below: