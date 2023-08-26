"I saw his disgusting action after fight" - When Paulo Costa swore revenge on 'human trash' Israel Adesanya for 'humping' him after UFC 253 KO

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa faced off in the main event of UFC 253 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Adesanya came out on top after dominating much of the fight's proceedings and then knocking out Costa via punches and elbows in the second round. As Costa lay prone, 'Izzy' mocked him by pretending to 'hump' him from behind, an unnecessary simulation that stirred up a lot of controversy.

Costa, himself, was unhappy about being treated that way by his opponent and issued a statement on Instagram. 'Borrachinha' vowed revenge on 'human trash' Israel Adesanya and expressed his disgust at the champion's actions.

He said:

“I come here to talk about the action the human trash did – the human trash did – after our fight. I didn’t see when I was down in the cage, but I saw now. I disapprove 100 percent. To me, this is not done now. Nobody will stop me. Nobody can stop me. I am (coming) for you Adesanya. I want my rematch – and you know I’m waiting for you.”

Costa also called out UFC president Dana White in the caption of the Instagram post as he demanded a rematch for his honor.

The two have not faced each other in the ring again since, but Paulo Costa will welcome Khamzat Chimaev to the middleweight division in his next fight at UFC 294 and will aim for a strong result to get back into title contention.

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa: Adesanya vows to knock out Sean Strickland in UFC 293 title defense

Israel Adesanya is set to take on Sean Strickland in his sixth middleweight title defense.

The two will face off in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the champion gave his prediction for the upcoming fight and promised to finish 'Tarzan' like had finished Alex Pereira. He said:

“I’m on a warpath, and I’m going to end this man. He’s getting knocked out. He’s getting knocked out in this fight. But I believe his team will really try to get him to wrestle or clinch with me. He’ll get dumped on his ass and knocked out again. I don’t take him lightly because a man with everything to gain and nothing to lose is a very dangerous man. I take him very seriously, but I just know who I am and where I’m at.”

