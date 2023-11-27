“Bro walked out like a terminator” - UFC champ Sean Strickland confronts home intruder by pointing a gun at his face, fans react

Fans reacted after Sean Strickland recently had a confrontation with a home intruder that resulted in him pointing a gun at his face.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion took to his Instagram account, where he posted a video of the incident and described what transpired. He mentioned that the intruder was intoxicated when he got into an altercation with a woman and fled the scene from security before later being arrested.

He wrote:

"Here's what I know...The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car...He was arrested."

Fans reacted by noting that Sean Strickland wasn't at all fazed by the situation and was clearly prepared to take action. They commented that he displayed the skills of a strong leader and made hilarious comparisons to what the middleweight champion reminded them of, writing:

"Bro walked out like a terminator" [@matthewbroflex - Instagram]

"Bro has been waiting his whole life for this moment" [@kareem.elnashar - Instagram]

"I would rather have been arrested then show up at Strickland's house" [@alexpyle1 - Instagram]

"Lmfao imagine thinking to hide somewhere and finding out armed Sean surfaces" [@bigmarcel24 - Instagram]

"Sean was salivating at the mouth when he saw the dude walk on his property" [@collindjustin - Instagram]

"SEAN STRICKLAND FOR PRESIDENT 🇺🇸" [@jameseharris - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Sean Strickland will address the incident should he learn more information about the intruder as he revealed what had been told to him.

Ian Garry threatens to take legal action against Sean Strickland

It appears as though Sean Strickland and Ian Garry aren't on the best of terms, as the surging welterweight contender threatened to take legal action against 'Tarzan'.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion recently took to his Instagram account, where he posted a video sharing his DM exchange with Garry regarding comments he made about his wife. He mentioned that 'The Future' threatened to sue him and said it didn't bother him, but he lost respect for him, saying:

"I don't give a f**k about being sued. You think I give a f**k about that? You want me to respect you. You say that, 'I'm gonna go to Bass Pro Shop...I'm gonna go buy a 9, I'm gonna handle this like a man.' I would have respected that. I don't fu****g respect that."