"Bro won and still cries," "That's kind of funny" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev’s demand for Alex Pereira rematch and potential timeline

MMA fans recently voiced their take after witnessing Magomed Ankalaev revealing the probable timeline for his much-anticipated rematch against Alex Pereira. Ankalaev also jibed at Pereira in the disguise of a request apart from the disclosure.

The first installment of the Ankalaev-Pereira rivalry at UFC 313 turned out to be an auspicious one for the Dagestani fighter as he claimed light heavyweight gold with a unanimous decision victory.

Ankalaev did find success with his striking initially, but the effective use of wrestling pedigree in the latter rounds also helped his cause significantly. However, Ankalaev failed to score a single takedown on Pereira despite controlling his rival in the latter rounds.

'Big Ank' recently hinted that their rematch could take place in August and viewed Pereira's greasing as the reason behind his failure to secure takedowns. He posted on X:

"August, but please #noVaseline"

@ChampRDS shared Ankalaev's comments on their account, drawing reactions from the fans. A large chunk of fans didn't take Ankalaev's "greasing" allegations against Pereira too kindly and chose to deride the current light heavyweight champ in the comments section.

One fan wrote:

"Bro won and still cries. You can't make this sh*t up"

"Thats kind of funny, hope Alex takes it and elevates his game for the rematch."

"B*m fraud makes excuses even in a pathetic win. All of ank fights look the same exact way so everyone must be greasing then."

"Just because you attempted 12 takedowns and couldn’t get one or have a single one in your last 4 fights doesn’t mean he using Vaseline."

Check out a few more reactions:

Fan reactions to @ChampRDS's X update. [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Magomed Ankalaev followed his coach's footsteps to accuse Alex Pereira of greasing

Magomed Ankalaev maintained a humble demeanor after defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313. He showcased acceptance towards the rematch along with refraining from bad-mouthing Pereira. Ankalaev never accused his Brazilian rival of "greasing" until recently.

A look at the entire picture reveals that the sudden change in Ankalaev's tone may be influenced by his coach's words about Pereira. Ankalaev's coach Sukhrab Magomedov, accused Pereira of "greasing" for the first time in one of his recent interviews with Ushatayka. He said:

"When Magomed pushed him to the cage near our corner, it seemed that Pereira was greased with something. It happens. Fighters get greased when they are sparring or cutting weight. They use some ointment… Magomed also said afterwards that Pereira smelled like he had some ointment [on]."

