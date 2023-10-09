Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC for one last ride is not out of the question, says former rival

Brock Lesnar could potentially return to the UFC for one final ride, according to his former rival.

Lesnar is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performer. He is a dominant name in the WWE and also had a spectacular run in MMA which saw him become the UFC heavyweight champion. He made his UFC debut in 2008 and went on to stay with the company till 2011.

After walking away from the UFC in 2011, Brock Lesnar returned to the promotion in 2016 to take on Mark Hunt. Since then, there have been rumors of Lesnar's potential return to the MMA organization.

While Brock Lesnar hasn't returned to the promotion yet, his former rival Cain Velasquez seems to be optimistic about it. During an interview with The Schmo, Velasquez was asked about his thoughts on Lesnar's potential return, to which he replied by saying:

"Never say never man, you know, anything is possible. It's in him to come out and fight again. He has tools you know, as a fighter to do that. So if he wants to I know it's a big draw so it's possible yeah."

Catch Cain Velasquez's comments about Lesnar's return in the video below (8:06):

Dana White once brushed off speculations regarding Brock Lesnar's return to the UFC

Back in 2020, UFC CEO Dana White seemingly brushed off the idea that Brock Lesnar would ever return to the UFC to fight Jon Jones. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, White rightfully spoke about how MMA is a young man's sport, and the fact that Lesnar was 43 at the time makes it very unlikely for him to return to the octagon.

While further speaking about how the former UFC heavyweight champion has achieved everything he could, making a lot of money in the process, Dana White said:

“I always say fighting is a young man’s game. Brock came in here when nobody f*****g thought he could, and look what he did. He became the heavyweight Champion. He’s accomplished everything you need to accomplish. To come back and fight Jones, it would be all about the money, and money is one thing that guy doesn’t need.”