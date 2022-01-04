Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley MMA record comparison

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are both pro-wrestlers currently signed with WWE. The duo have also competed in MMA in the past.

Both Lesnar and Lashley are former professional mixed martial artists who competed in the heavyweight division and have been fairly successful inside the cage.

Lashley has an impressive 15-2 record in professional MMA and has competed across several renowned promotions including Bellator, Strikeforce, and Titan FC over the years. He made his debut back in December 2008 against Joshua Franklin.

The last time Lashley stepped inside the cage was back in 2016 when he fought Josh Appelt at Bellator 162, winning via submission in the second round. In October 2020, Bellator announced its decision to release the WWE superstar.

Although Brock Lesnar's 5-3-0(1NC) record doesn't seem very impressive, he is one of the biggest stars in UFC history. Lesnar competed with some of the most dangerous men on the planet inside the octagon, and even became a world champion in the UFC.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc 11 years ago today, Brock Lesnar stopped Randy Couture to become UFC heavyweight champion after just four fights 11 years ago today, Brock Lesnar stopped Randy Couture to become UFC heavyweight champion after just four fights 😳🏆 https://t.co/mSYc9UTNrp

Lesnar made his MMA debut back in 2007 at Dynamite!!USA against Min Soo Kim. At UFC 91 in 2008, Brock Lesnar became the UFC heavyweight champion by producing an incredible upset against UFC legend Randy Couture. The last time Lesnar stepped inside the octagon was back in 2016, when he picked up a decision win against Mark Hunt.

The result was later overturned to a no contest after Lesnar was found guilty of using performance enhancing drugs.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are set to fight for WWE title down the line

While Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley never fought one another inside the cage, the pair are likely set to collide in the WWE down the line. Lesnar became a six-time WWE Champion on Day One of the Royal Rumble. Following Lesnar's win, Lashley took to Twitter to send a message to the champ.

The tweet shows a clip of Lashley spearing Lesnar through the barricade at Royal Rumble. Lashley is likely hinting that he's the next challenger for the WWE title and will soon face Lesnar in a singles matchup.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik