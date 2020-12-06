Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori put on a thrilling show for the fans in the main event of UFC Vegas 16 on Saturday night.

Following the five-round war, Jack Hermansson has issued a statement on his unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori at the event. Hermansson and Vettori engaged in a slugfest in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 16 card. The pair created a new record by exchanging the most significant strikes in UFC middleweight history. The fight is being widely regarded as one of the best fights of the year.

Although Marvin Vettori went from being a top-15 fighter to a potential title challenger with the hard-fought win over Hermansson, the Swede's stock only rose in the narrow defeat. Hermansson put up a valiant effort and hung on until the very last moment, giving fans of the sport a barnburner of a fight to enjoy.

Jack Hermansson is down but not out

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 16, Jack Hermansson took to Instagram to release a statement, revealing his condition following the fight. The Joker suffered a broken toe and a broken eye socket during the fight. However, even though Hermansson took a nasty beating and was left injured in multiple places, he displayed a positive attitude in defeat. He also mentioned that the defeat won't waver him from his ultimate goal of becoming a champion in the UFC.

Broken toe and broken eyesocket but not a broken spirit. The goal remains the same Thank you for your support. #thejokerdominates

The nature of Jack Hermansson's injuries makes it clear that he will at least need a few months to recover from the damage that was inflicted on him during the fight. While he did lose, the #4 ranked middleweight is not expected to fall way down in the official rankings. The fight against Vettori was a narrow affair and both fighters proved that they are good enough to challenge for the title in the future.

To achieve his goal of becoming the UFC middleweight champion, Jack Hermansson must now head back to the drawing board and return with a renewed vigor in 2021.