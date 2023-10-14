"Bros trying everything to avoid the fight" - Dillon Danis claims no one has been drug-tested just hours before Logan Paul bout, fans react

Dillon Danis has claimed that no drug testing has been done for his fight against Logan Paul this weekend. Danis has been quite vocal about his concerns regarding the same and has previously accused 'The Maverick' of trying to avoid getting tested.

Danis is set to face Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in England. Their bout is slated to be one-half of the event's headliner, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the other headlining bout. The event will take place at the AO Arena this weekend.

In the build-up to their fight, Dillon Danis accused Logan Paul of abusing steroids and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to build a more aesthetic physique. While Paul denied these accusations, Danis remains steadfast in his beliefs and recently tweeted an update about not getting tested yet.

While Danis' concerns about Paul cheating may be valid, many believe it's his way of trying to avoid fighting the WWE star. After Danis posted his tweet, many flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Chael Sonnen on Nina Agdal suing 'El Jefe'

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight and shared his thoughts on the WWE star's fiancee, Nina Agdal, filing a lawsuit against the Bellator welterweight contender.

Over the past few weeks, Danis targeted Agdal as a way of getting under Paul's skin. He attacked the Danish supermodel's character by posting old pictures of her with her former partners all over his socials, which ultimately got to a point where she was forced to take legal action against him.

Apart from online harassment and bullying, Nina Agdal has accused Dillon Danis of hacking into her private social media accounts. She seemingly hired a private cybersecurity firm to confirm her suspicions.

While many backed Agdal's actions, Chael Sonnen believes it was unnecessary and doesn't understand why she sued Danis. In an interview with 'The Schmo,' Sonnen said:

"Here's the thing. I like the Pauls... She's saying that her reputation was hurt. I don't know her name. I know what she looks like half-naked, I know a whole bunch of dudes she's been with, but I don't know her name. There wasn't a reputation to damage."

