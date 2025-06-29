"Brother, I'm a huge fan" - Alexandre Pantoja calls Ilia Topuria "one of the best" after stunning UFC 317 knockout

Reigning UFC flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja is a big fan of Ilia Topuria. Earlier today, in the co-main event of UFC 317, Pantoja successfully defended his UFC gold for the fourth time when he secured a round-three submission victory against Kai Kara-France.

After that fight, in the headliner, Topuria captured the vacant lightweight throne by knocking out Charles Oliveira in Round 1. Topuria has so far knocked out UFC greats, including Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and now Oliveira.

The Georgian-Spaniard is now the 10th UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes. Pantoja was among those impressed by Topuria's flawless performance and his pre-fight forecasts of how he would win. During the post-fight press conference, 'The Cannibal' said that he just saw the last punches of the UFC 317 headliner bout, after which he lauded Topuria as one of the best:

Trending

"Nah man. I just see the last punches. In the last one year and a half, I've seen Topuria in some events. I am on the guest fighter list and I talk to Topuria. 'Brother, I'm a huge fan. The way you fight it's so nice.'"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Topuria is phenomenal. He's one of the best to step in the octagon."

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comment below:

Despite tonight's knockout defeat, Pantoja also praised Oliveira and remarked that the Brazilian's legacy remains untouched.

Alexandre Pantoja will fight Joshua Van next

Alexandre Pantoja, after forcing the tap from Kai Kara-France, with a tight rare naked choke in round three at UFC 317, called out the UFC and asked for a better placement in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Although Pantoja has cleared out the division, the 35-year-old now has a fresh test in the form of Joshua Van. The 23-year-old Van is one of the brightest talents in the UFC right now, who on the main card of UFC 317, fought the No.1 ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval on short notice.

Van and Royval delivered a nonstop and one of the best five-rounders in UFC history. 'The Fearless' was ahead in the judges' scorecard and secured the win in the end, after which he wanted a faceoff with the winner of the UFC 317 co-main event.

After Pantoja won, Van was allowed a faceoff with the champion in the octagon.

Check out Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van's faceoff below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.